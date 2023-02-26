“No f*** off" - Lewis Hamilton reveals to Daniel Ricciardo on Drive to Survive about his run-in with female cop

Lewis Hamilton shared a hilarious encounter with Daniel Ricciardo in an episode of Drive to Survive as he detailed his run-in with a female cop.

Talking to Ricciardo, Hamilton wondered how the Australian was able to reach on time, as all the roads were blocked.

Mark Lane @MarkLaneF1

Oh shit what is it called?



Some of this DTS is a giggle I’m Lewis Hamilton and I race for Mercedes Benz…Oh shit what is it called?Some of this DTS is a giggle I’m Lewis Hamilton and I race for Mercedes Benz…Oh shit what is it called?Some of this DTS is a giggle 😂 https://t.co/3uY0SHZKuP

Recollecting what happened, Hamilton talked about how he was blocked by cops and not allowed to take certain roads on the way to the track.

As he spoke about his encounter with a female cop, the Briton said that he continued arguing with the cops, and one female cop told him off. Hamilton said:

“How did you get in this morning? All the normal roads I normally take are all closed. The police were like 'No'. And I was having all these arguments with police. There was this one woman she was like 'No f*** off'."

Daniel Ricciardo, giggling at the entire ordeal, was seen laughing and remarking, "Oh really” as the two chatted away.

Bouncing is pretty much gone - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton seems quite confident ahead of the 2023 season. Talking to the media, the Mercedes driver said that although there are some areas where the team struggled, with bouncing no more a thing, the team can focus more on developing the car and taking the fight to Ferrari and Mercedes. He said:

"I think it’s difficult to sum it up. I think we’ve had a couple of difficult days – yesterday particularly was difficult. The first day didn’t feel too bad, (but) yesterday was a little bit more of a struggle. I think George has had a much better morning today (in P2), like the first day. I get to go in (for the afternoon), so hopefully we’ve got the set-up in a bit of a better place.”

He added:

“Right now, for example, the bouncing that we had has pretty much gone, so that’s a huge step for us. It’s nice to drive without the bouncing for once, but there are still some underlying things that we’re working through.”

Lewis Hamilton has still not signed a contract extension with Mercedes beyond the 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if one of the reasons behind him not doing that is his doubts about the car.

The driver seems confident but he will hope for a quick turnaround from the team. That's because if it doesn't happen, Red Bull and Max Verstappen could run away with both titles once again.

Poll : 0 votes