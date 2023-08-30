Red Bull advisor and head of driver development program, Helmut Marko, has revealed the future of the collaboration between the Austrian side and its sister F1 team, AlphaTauri.

In the midst of a season dominated by AlphaTauri's series of driver swaps, the Italian team has struggled to put in competitive performances on the grid.

While the driver lineup has undoubtedly been a central theme, the squad's lack of pace has not gone unnoticed. Acknowledging the need for improvement, both teams have now laid out plans to address these issues over the next year, marking a significant shift in their collaboration.

Last year's F1 season saw the Faenza-based outfit finish a disappointing ninth in the standings. While the 2023 season began with renewed hope for the team, it hasn't gone according to plan as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Despite promising performances from Yuki Tsunoda, who has unfortunately missed out on several points-scoring opportunities, the AT04 has struggled to keep up with its rivals, often finding itself at the back of the grid.

In an interview with Young Economist earlier this month, Dr. Helmut Marko provided insights into the underlying reasons behind AlphaTauri's performance woes.

"AlphaTauri sometimes had designers who believed that if they had the financial means that Red Bull Racing has, they would be better off there."

"There were always differences between Italy and England," Marko stated candidly.

However, Marko announced a change of direction regarding the future of AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing as a collaborative unit. He said:

"No more in-house constructions, no more peculiarities in Faenza."

Helmut Marko explains the enhanced collaborative future of Red Bull and AlphaTauri

A new chapter is on the horizon for both AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing. Dr. Marko unveiled a development that promises to reshape their collaboration and potentially elevate AlphaTauri's standing in the F1 hierarchy.

"Two new managing directors are stepping in, bringing clear structures," he explained.

As part of this restructuring, AlphaTauri's English branch, currently located in Bicester, will be relocated to a building in Milton Keynes. This move, Marko emphasized, comes with a resolute directive:

"Everything that is permitted by the regulations must be adopted by Red Bull Racing."

The forthcoming collaboration between Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri will focus on harnessing synergies to the fullest extent possible. This strategic alignment aims to streamline the design process, allowing for the seamless integration of resources and knowledge between the two teams.