"No mistake here": Fans react as F1's official app shows Fernando Alonso as the only Aston Martin driver

Recently, there was a glitch in F1's official app that only showed Fernando Alonso as the driver for Aston Martin in the constructors' championship table. Lance Stroll, the son of Lawrence Stroll, who owns the Aston Martin F1 team, was nowhere in sight. This was quite bizarre to witness, especially since Lance Stroll has been having a horrendous season, compared to his teammate Alonso.

Soon after the glitch was detected, it went viral on various social media platforms, where thousands of people reacted to it. Though F1 News X accounts stated it was a glitch or a bug in F1's official app, several people humorously stated that they did not see any problem with the driver names.

This was, of course, sarcastic from them, as they hinted at how Fernando Alonso has been single-handedly carrying Aston Martin forward.

"No mistake here," one fan wrote.

"It doesn’t matter anyway. Alonso is hard carrying this unserious team," another chimed in.

One of the fans explained how Lance Stroll could have been removed from the Aston Martin roster briefly since he did not compete in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP after a fatal crash in qualifying. Most of them, however, joked around about nothing being wrong with the picture of the glitch.

"Thats not a mistake. Alonso is carrying AM in the WCC," another commented.

Lance Stroll is currently ninth with 47 points, while Fernando Alonso is fourth with 170 points. The numbers clearly show that Stroll has not been able to keep up with the 42-year-old Spaniard, despite being with the team much longer than him.

Fernando Alonso wants to forget the Singapore GP after poor performance

Aston Martin struggled quite a lot at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP. At first, Lance Stroll was unable to race after a fatal crash in qualifying, and Fernando Alonso finished out of points in P15. After the race, the Spaniard gave his thoughts on the race.

“Obviously we didn’t have the pace, that we were hoping. And too many things, a mistake going into the pit lane, a sloppy stop, and traffic. All in one race. So yeah. A race to forget, as I said all in one race, that's a good thing. Hopefully, we can get rid of all these bad things, learn from those, and get back in Japan,” he told Sportskeeda.

“We need to look at it because the car was very difficult to drive, very little rear-ended on the car. We killed the tires very quickly after the pitstop. So it was a tough race, obviously, we need to look at the details, we don't have the answers yet. But we need to get better in Japan,” Alonso added.

Fernando Alonso will hope to improve with Aston Martin in the upcoming 2023 F1 Japanese GP.