No more nude calendars for Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff makes his feelings clear about what's permitted for the Finn

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Valtteri Bottas would not be doing any more nude calendars following his return to the German team for the 2025 season. The Finnish driver would return to the Brackley-based outfit as a reserve driver after ending his three-year stint with Sauber in 2024.

The 10-time F1 race winner had displayed a lighter and quirkier version of himself at Hinwil and captured the attention of the fans with his antics. Over the last three years, Bottas has embraced a mullet and moustache look but his nude calendars have been the most-talked-about subject.

Valtteri Bottas first went full nude in the 2022 season after posting an image of himself swimming on his social media. After the image went viral, the 35-year-old continued the series and turned it into a calendar titled ‘Botass 2024’ to help in Prostate Cancer Research from the money.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is against Bottas' nude calendar. He added that the Finn would help Kimi Antonelli in the upcoming season:

“We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore. So we’ve said that, but we need to keep him authentic. If he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should. Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi," he told RacingNews365.

“Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what’s happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George," Wolff added.

Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season after guiding the German team to its fifth consecutive Constructors' Championship.

George Russell gives his take on Valtteri Bottas' return to Mercedes

Mercedes driver George Russell feels Valtteri Bottas' experience would be "massive" as the Finn returns to the team as a reserve driver.

Russell replaced Bottas, who was let go by Mercedes to promote the Brit, who was part of its driver academy.

In his interview on the team's official website, George Russell said:

"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great. Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt."

"Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym,” he added.

The pair had some contentious moments on the track during the 2021 season, most notably the massive crash in Imola, which took both out of the race. Both drivers were unhappy with the situation and had some choice words for each other after the collision.

