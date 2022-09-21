"No problem dividing the pie when the pie is bigger"- Mercedes boss ready to accept new team in F1 if they come with a 'new engine supplier'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels that a new engine supplier could change his stance on entry into the sport. The Austrian has been staunch in opposition to Andretti Motorsport's entry into F1. He was vocal in his opposition to Andretti's application to the FIA for entry into the sport earlier this year.

Toto Wolff did not feel that the team could add enough value to the sport. He also believed that the revenue that is currently divided among 10 teams will be diluted with an 11th team. Talking about the entry of new teams, Toto Wolff does not that the same is the case if an engine supplier enters the sport. He said,

"If a team comes with a new engine supplier and says that's what we want to do, then of course it's a completely different game and will trigger different considerations, that's the one Point for me as a team owner, there's no problem dividing the pie when the pie is bigger."

One of the reasons that Wolff put forward for his firm opposition to a new team entering the sport was a lack of value addition to F1. He said,

"Formula 1 is thriving because we have 10 teams, each with a different DNA, dedicated to Formula 1 and most of them more than one over many years spent a few billion. And that's what made Formula 1 what it is today. If a new team wants to join, anyone is free to propose this to the FIA, then the FIA and F1 must investigate whether that team is suitable for our business. This has not been the case so far."

My opinions don't matter, ultimately FIA and FOM have to decide: Mercedes boss

The Mercedes boss revealed that his opinions when it comes to the entry of another team were immaterial. The F1 teams do not decide if a new team should enter the sport or not. It's going to come down to the FIA and FOM to decide that. Wolff said,

"I can give my opinion on things, but I doubt that Mohammed, As President of the FIA, his decisions and those of Stefano will depend on what I say. If you think it's an advantage for Formula 1 because Stefano can sell more sponsorship money, then he'll say I'm in favor and if the FIA thinks it's an advantage for Formula 1 to have another 11th team, then they'll say we're in favour."

There are, however, indications that what the Mercedes boss said could eventually materialize. With Porsche getting the cold shoulder from Red Bull, the German giant could join hands with Andretti to enter F1 as an engine supplier. That would satisfy the criteria put forward by Mercedes and would also work for both parties involved.

