"No thank you" - F1 legend Sebastian Vettel denies rumors of him taking up a commentary role

Sebastian Vettel has denied any plans to take up a commentary role in the near future, contrary to the rumors that have been doing the rounds.

Since the German's retirement from the sport, there have been talks about him returning to the paddock in a different role. Some hoped he would take up the role of a team principal when many teams began changing their bosses in the off-season.

There has also been talk of Vettel joining David Croft as a Formula 1 commentator. The 35-year-old, however, denied any intentions o pick up the microphone as he believes others can "do it better."

In an interview with ServusTV, he said:

"No, no, no, let's not. No, thank you. I think there are others who can do it better."

After a glamorous career in F1, Vettel announced his retirement from the sport in July 2022. He took to social media for the first time in his career to announce his intentions to walk away from the sport.

While fans believe that his performances with Aston Martin this year were a major reason for his decision to retire, many believe that he will return to the sport in a few years with a stronger team, as Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher have done.

Sebastian Vettel felt 'lucky' to have an amazing farewell at Abu Dhabi

Sebastian Vettel's final race weekend at Abu Dhabi was highlighted by drivers and fans celebrating his journey and success throughout the years in Formula 1.

On race day, the German pushed hard to achieve a points finish. After the race, he thrilled fans by performing a couple of 'doughnuts' at the finish line.

Speaking in an interview after the race, he said that he felt lucky to have received a beautiful and "special" farewell. He said:

"I think I was very, very lucky to be able to celebrate such a farewell. The recognition from the other drivers and the whole paddock meant a lot to me. I think the atmosphere throughout the weekend was very, very nice towards me and I think very special."

Poll : 0 votes