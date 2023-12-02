"No, Toto, no, that's so no right": Fans react to reports of conflict of interest for Mercedes boss 

F1 fans were left surprised following reports that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was leaking information about the 2021 budget cap results.

The Austrian is one of the most influential people in the F1 paddock, being the team boss of a top team. He also has connections within the sport, like his wife and former racing driver, Susie Wolff, being employed by F1, as she serves as the head of the F1 Academy.

As reported by Business F1, Shaila Ann Rao (FIA Interim Secretary General) leaked the information about the 2021 budget cap results to Wolff, who leaked the news to the media.

The results of the budget cap were in favor of Mercedes, as their direct rivals Red Bull were found guilty of budget cap infringements.

Fans reacted to the development, with one reacting in a similar fashion to Wolff's Abu Dhabi 2021 radio to the race director, tweeting:

"No, Toto, no, that's so no right..."

Mercedes team boss previews 2024 season

Toto Wolff said that the team have to climb 'Mount Everest' to be as competitive as Red Bull in 2024 after they finished a distant second behind the Austrian team in the Constructors Championship in 2023.

The Mercedes boss told F1.com:

“You know, when you win P2, it reminds you that you lost P1. I think we need to take it on the chin, be humble about it, and consider today as a good day. Nevertheless, there is a Mount Everest to climb in order to catch up with Red Bull. I have no doubt that McLaren is going to be right in the mix next year, maybe Aston Martin, maybe others, and we must leave no stone unturned (at Mercedes’ factories) in Brixworth and in Brackley.

"I think us ... assessing it in an honest way that this car is never going to be good enough to fight for championships – we’ve taken the decision that we’re going to go back to the drawing board and come up with something new next year. But Mount Everest is in front of us.”

It will be fascinating to see how much progress Mercedes make over the winter break to close the gap on Red Bull in 2024.