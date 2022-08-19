"No wonder he didn't throw himself in the Monaco pool; This is not Max": Fans troll Max Verstappen for swimming with armband floats

Max Verstappen has kept himself out of the limelight during the summer break. The Red Bull driver has preferred to enjoy the downtime away from the public eye. This is probably the reason why the first ever appearance of the reigning F1 champion is breaking the internet right now.

Kelly Piquet, Verstappen's girlfriend, shared a short video from the summer break that had a small segment where Max was wearing armband bloats in the swimming pool. As expected, fans pounced on it and started trolling the Red Bull driver on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

"Never thought I’d see this, max verstappen with swimming armbands on"

beccie 🦁🧡🏎 @becciepeters Never thought I’d see this, max verstappen with swimming armbands on Never thought I’d see this, max verstappen with swimming armbands on 😂 https://t.co/q2oPXLYuH0

"Are you telling me that the damned Max Verstappen, current world champion, one of the most aggressive and spectacular drivers in history who is not afraid of anything or anyone, needs some sleeves to get into the pool? That's right, the padrometer blew."

Magic Alonso @alomgc14 ¿Me estás diciendo que el maldito Max Verstappen, actual campeón del mundo, uno de los pilotos más agresivos y espectaculares de la historia que no le teme a nada ni nadie, necesita unos manguitos para meterse en la piscina?



Así es, reventó el padrómetro.

¿Me estás diciendo que el maldito Max Verstappen, actual campeón del mundo, uno de los pilotos más agresivos y espectaculares de la historia que no le teme a nada ni nadie, necesita unos manguitos para meterse en la piscina?Así es, reventó el padrómetro.https://t.co/iYzCUufcc2

"All children in the Netherlands learn to swim from an early age. It is a historic government program to minimize casualties in the event of a levee failure. This is not max...."

Alejandro del Castillo @delCastel5 @alomgc14 Todos los niños en Holanda aprenden a nadar desde pequeños. Es un programa histórico del gobierno para minimizar las víctimas en caso de fallo de alguno de los diques. Este no es Max.... @alomgc14 Todos los niños en Holanda aprenden a nadar desde pequeños. Es un programa histórico del gobierno para minimizar las víctimas en caso de fallo de alguno de los diques. Este no es Max....

"I know fishermen who don't know how to swim, their work is done in the sea, it's something incongruous but real, so if Verstappen can't swim it's not extraordinary."

Miguel Herrera @mangelhh1960 @alomgc14 conozco pescadores que no saben nadar, su trabajo lo realizan en el mar es algo incongruente pero real, así que si Verstappen no sabe nadar no es extraordinario. @alomgc14 conozco pescadores que no saben nadar, su trabajo lo realizan en el mar es algo incongruente pero real, así que si Verstappen no sabe nadar no es extraordinario.

"Hahahahahahahahahaha how can this be God!"

"No wonder he didn't throw himself in the Monaco pool xd"

Bruno Barreto @BsBg720 @alomgc14 Con razón no se tiro en la piscina de Mónaco xd @alomgc14 Con razón no se tiro en la piscina de Mónaco xd

"Max making sure he is safe in the water"

Sem¹ ♡ 1 WEEK 🇧🇪 @Semmieee Max making sure he is safe in the water Max making sure he is safe in the water https://t.co/Xl6RK4kfTO

"I bet he has them on to be a good example for little P, my dad used to do the same"

ilse 🌺💛🍂 @imh_0605 @Semmieee I bet he has them on to be a good example for little P, my dad used to do the same @Semmieee I bet he has them on to be a good example for little P, my dad used to do the same 😭❤️

"FIA water safety scheme brought to you by 2021 world champion max Verstappen"

Josh Smith @josh2o03 @Semmieee FIA water safety scheme brought to you by 2021 world champion max Verstappen @Semmieee FIA water safety scheme brought to you by 2021 world champion max Verstappen

"nah but fr, hes a great role model for kid even tho hes still young, hes all down to be one, i love him for that honeslty"

Стефан Марсенић🇷🇸 @MarsenicStefan @Semmieee nah but fr, hes a great role model for kid even tho hes still young, hes all down to be one, i love him for that honeslty @Semmieee nah but fr, hes a great role model for kid even tho hes still young, hes all down to be one, i love him for that honeslty

Max Verstappen went into the summer break on the back of a spectacular win in Hungary

The Red Bull driver went into the summer break on the back of a spectacular win in Hungary where he came through the field from P10 to win the race. After the race, he said,

"It feels crazy to have won the race today from P10, especially on a track like this where it's very hard to pass. We made all the right calls today, there were some good undercuts and overall we did a great job today as a Team. This was definitely one of my best races, despite the little 360-degree spin!"

Verstappen now leads the championship by 80 points over Charles Leclerc with only 9 races left in the season.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers