Noah Gragson teams up with F1 champ Max Verstappen’s teammate in new Ford promo

In a new Ford Performance promotional video, NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has appeared alongside Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate and Formula 1 driver, Liam Lawson. The video shows Lawson’s first experience behind the wheel of a NASCAR car, guided by Gragson.

In the video, Noah Gragson introduces Liam Lawson to different cars and explains their unique handling characteristics. It was shared by Ford Performance on X, with the caption:

".@NoahGragson + @LiamLawson30 + a Dark Horse Mustang sim session = must-watch content. 👀. Watch how Liam handled his first NASCAR Cup Series challenge this Friday on YouTube!"

After showing the vehicles used in different racing formats such as the Ford Bronco and Ford Raptor, Gragson suggests Lawson should get behind the wheel of a car. He says:

“I’m sure this is pretty cool to you but, getting behind the wheel is probably more exciting.”

The video then cuts to a shot of Lawson driving the car and he seems to be enjoying it. Watching Lawson handle the car, Gragson jokes:

“I think he’s going to be a NASCAR guy after today.”

The promo connects two different racing worlds — NASCAR and Formula 1. As for the two featured drivers, Noah Gragson had a 26th-place run at Phoenix in his most recent race — the Shriners Children's 500. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, promoted to Red Bull’s Formula 1 team from their junior squad Racing Bulls, started 18th in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix but struggled to advance, ending his race early due to a mechanical issue.

When Noah Gragson pushed through his rough start to take his first top-10 finish of the season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson fought through a difficult race to secure an impressive eighth-place finish at Circuit of the Americas (the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix) on March 2. The No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team achieved their best result of the 2025 season so far.

Noah Gragson started the race in 17th place and had an uphill battle, ending Stage 1 in 33rd and Stage 2 in 31st. Despite the start, he used the late-race battle between Tyler Reddick and Shane van Gisbergen and made a daring move to pass them and take home his first top-10 finish since July 2024. Talking about the race, Gragson praised his team.

“Some people, it’s not driving good at the beginning of the race, they might quit, but we never quit on this team. Super proud of everyone's efforts. It was not looking good the first run. The first run, we were horrible, and they went to work on it. Pit crew did a great job. Crew chief (Drew Blickensderfer) called a great race, and we were able to get up there at the end,” Gragson said (via Altdriver).

So far in the 2025 season, Noah Gragson’s results have been inconsistent. In the four Cup Series races until now, he has secured finishes of 28th at Daytona, 34th at Atlanta, 26th at Phoenix, and his breakthrough eighth-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.

