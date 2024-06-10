 "Nobody can tell me that this is not a sabotage" - Lewis Hamilton fans furious at the driver's strategy in the F1 Canadian GP 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's fans were left fuming after he shared his displeasure with the team's strategy that seemingly favored his teammate George Russell over him and helped the latter secure P3 at the Canadian GP on Sunday. Both Hamilton and Russell were in contention for the podium on Sunday but it was the younger Brit who took the honor after making a move on the seven-time world champion in the final few laps.

Both Mercedes drivers went for a fresher set of tires in the final phase of the race to make the late charge behind the safety car and mount one last challenge for the win. While Russell went on the faster and gripper medium tires, Hamilton was on slower but durable hard tires.

In his post-race interaction with the media, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he wasn't in favor of putting hard tires and would have gone for mediums as well.

“I didn’t know that [George] would be going on to a medium tire. If I did I would’ve stayed out in the medium tire, the medium tire was much better. Among so many other… balance driving, that was not such a great call and ultimately I couldn’t keep him behind me. He had half a second on me at least with those tires.”

F1 fans reacted to Lewis Hamilton's comments and Mercedes's strategy on X, with one claiming that the German team sabotaged the 39-year-old's race.

"Nobody can tell me that this is not a sabotage," the fan said.

Another fan pointed out,

"Its just becoming so weird and I'm not delusional, its like everything suits George now."

"Even Bono is in it. Mercedes used to make the same strategy decisions. Now they just do what George wants. They aren't winning anything with him."

"They stitched him up, again," another fan claimed.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P4 finish in Canada

Lewis Hamilton stated that the team made progress through the Canadian GP weekend as they were fighting at the top for the first time this season (via F1.com):

"We scored some good points for the team today. We’re also looking like we’ve made a step closer to the front this weekend which is really encouraging. Thank you so much to everyone at Brackley and Brixworth who has worked so hard to deliver our recent updates. It has moved us in the right direction, and we will continue to put the effort in to continue that progress."

Mercedes scored a bucket load of points in Montreal with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing P3 and P4 respectively, taking their tally to 124 points after nine races and two Sprints so far this season.