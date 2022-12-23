"Not this again" - Fans react to Mercedes' video of firing up their W14 engine, reminiscent of their 2022 F1 challenger

Mercedes recently released a short video of their new W14's engine firing up. The Silver Arrows will be running this engine in the 2023 F1 season. Though these kinds of videos are meant to hype fans up and get them excited for the car's launch, many were slightly skeptical and even scared after watching the video.

While there was nothing wrong with the video or the raw engine sound, people were scared to see a similar pattern of posts when compared to 2022. It is no secret that the Brackley-based team struggled quite a lot during the 2022 F1 season.

They were only able to win a single race and a few podiums. The team, their drivers, and the entire fanbase were shell-shocked to see the decline in performance, especially after a long, dominant spell in the 2010s.

Hence, when people saw that Mercedes released a similar-looking video of their new 2023 challenger, they were quite scared. Moreover, the team released the video in December, just like they did last year.

Although Mercedes is one of the strongest teams on the grid and will most likely have a much better season in 2023, fans are scarred by the horrors they faced in 2022. Additionally, Red Bull and Ferrari looked extremely strong last season and could give them a fierce fight for the championship next season as well.

F1 fans react to Mercedes' W14 engine's first video

There were hundreds of comments on the Tweet posted by Mercedes about their new W14 engine firing up. It is usually expected that fans of the team will be extremely excited to hear the new engine's sound, but it was quite the opposite in most cases.

People connected the post to last year's performance and how the team started W13's journey with this kind of video only. The post was even scarier for fans since the W13's engine also fired up on 23rd December 2021. Fans posted pictures of Lewis Hamilton's and George Russell's tense expressions to convey their fears.

Apart from all the skeptical comments about the similarities in W13 and W14's social media appearances, several others loved the post. They cheered and prayed for Mercedes' 2023 challenger to be fast and help the team get back on top. After Lewis Hamilton faced a harsh defeat in the 2021 F1 season, many of his fans are still fired up and waiting for the Briton's comeback.

Marshana D. Ritchie @Marshanadahlia @MercedesAMGF1 🏽 You have NO idea! W14, I need you to be the best you can be! Come on, you can do this! Your championship awaits! @F1 When I tell you I am PRAYING for the long life and good health of W14🏽 You have NO idea! W14, I need you to be the best you can be! Come on, you can do this! Your championship awaits! @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 When I tell you I am PRAYING for the long life and good health of W14 🙏🏽 You have NO idea! W14, I need you to be the best you can be! Come on, you can do this! Your championship awaits!

ռathan @naththursfield @MercedesAMGF1 I hope Lewis comes back with a vengeance in 23. @F1 Praying this beast is a rocketI hope Lewis comes back with a vengeance in 23. @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 Praying this beast is a rocket 🚀 I hope Lewis comes back with a vengeance in 23. 💜

Moreover, this video of the W14's engine firing up was slightly earlier than expected. Usually, F1 fans get the launch dates of each car in December and all the initial engine-related posts in January. Hence, this post seemed odd as it was released even before Christmas.

