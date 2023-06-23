"Not at all": Lewis Hamilton's wish to race outside of F1 dismissed by former driver

Former F1 driver Luca di Grassi claims that Lewis Hamilton would have to be 'crazy' to try his hand at NASCAR or IndyCar racing after his F1 career comes to a close.

The seven-time world champion currently doesn't have a contract extension in place with Mercedes, meaning that he will be technically out of a job come the end of the year.

However, the team and driver have claimed that the extension is a matter of formality, with news of Hamilton's renewed contract set to bless our news feeds soon.

The Mercedes driver has expressed that he is interested in trying out other disciplines of racing after he calls it quits on his F1 career, setting his eyes on NASCAR or IndyCar.

However, Formula E driver Luca di Grassi thinks Lewis Hamilton would be crazy to consider something as dangerous as oval racing.

Di Grassi said:

“If you don’t have kids, maybe you could risk it. I think Hamilton would be crazy to do ovals or IndyCar to be honest. Why would you? What do you have to prove? I will never do it."

It will be interesting to watch Hamilton's career after his F1 stint comes to a close.

How was Nico Rosberg able to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2016?

Former Williams chief engineer Sam Michael claims Nico Rosberg's technical understanding helped him defeat Lewis Hamilton in 2016.

The former engineer who worked with both drivers in his long career has claimed that Rosberg's eye for engineering helped him against his rival Hamilton.

Mercedes' Hamilton and Rosberg battled it out till the very end in 2016, in what is considered one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the sport.

Rosberg was able to get the best of the now-seven-time world champion in 2016, retiring after the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Sam Michael claims that while Lewis Hamilton might have had more natural pace than his teammate, Rosberg's technical understanding gave him the edge in 2016.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, Sam Michael told the F1 Nation podcast:

“I never worked with them together in the same team. But the ultimate result is they raced against each other, and Lewis statistically was faster, more times."

He continued:

“But the huge advantage that Nico had over any driver was he was technically very smart. He was really good at understanding the car, and understanding how the engineering worked, and he used that to his advantage to win the Championship in 2016."

Hamilton has not been in title contention since 2021, with fans hoping for a resurgence from the Mercedes driver in the years to come.

