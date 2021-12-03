"Not my choice to be here" - Lewis Hamilton says he's not comfortable racing in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton voiced his concerns about the social issues in Saudi Arabia that made him uncomfortable to race in the country. Speaking at the FIA drivers’ press conference ahead of the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion expressed his discomfort at racing at the Jeddah Corniche circuit and said:

“Do I feel comfortable here I don’t say I do. But its not my choice to be here the sport has taken a choice to be here. Whether it is right or wrong, whilst we are here it is important that we do try raise awareness.”

The reigning world champion felt the law for the LGBTQ+ community was brutal in the Arab kingdom and needed to be questioned. Lewis Hamilton feels it is very important that F1 as a sport raises awareness while it is in a position to do so.

Lewis Hamilton will be wearing his rainbow helmet at the Saudi and Abu Dhabi GP

The seven-time world champion confirmed he will be wearing the rainbow livery helmet from the Qatar GP in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton’s helmet featured rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community and to promote diversity in the region, and protest against human rights violations.

Explaining his own way of raising awareness and silently protesting the human rights issues, Lewis Hamilton said:

“So in the last race you saw the helmet that I wore. I will wear that again here, and in the next race. Because that is an issue and is a law. If everyone wants to take time and read what the law is for the lgbtq community here, it is pretty terrifying.”

The Briton has spearheaded the ‘We Race as One’ diversity initiative of F1, and has his own commission to aid the sport in promoting gender equality, anti-racism, and drive social change. Given his strong support and assertive opinions on diversity, it was inevitable that Lewis Hamilton would be vocal about the human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia.

