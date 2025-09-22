“Not giving up anything”: Yuki Tsunoda makes his intentions clear after positive result in Baku

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda finished P6 at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP after a difficult run of form since making the move to the Milton Keynes-based team. The Japanese driver made his intentions of pushing until the end of the season clear after the strong team result in Baku.Red Bull came into the 2025 season as the second-best, with McLaren overtaking them in the performance index. Mercedes and Ferrari were on par with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, as the team struggled to challenge their key competitors.While Max Verstappen was still extracting the most out of the RB21, the second Red Bull car wasn't able to. Yuki Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson just a couple of races into the 2025 season, but failed to impress in the second Red Bull seat. While the Dutchman was able to win a race, scoring points seemed challenging for Tsunoda.The Japanese driver just scored four points in his first five races for the team (not including sprint races), followed by a seven-race-long pointless drought. Tsunoda broke the pointless streak at Zandvoort with a P9 finish, followed by a P13 in Monza. However, the fortunes changed for Red Bull in Azerbaijan, with both drivers doing relatively well.Since the summer break ended, Max Verstappen seems to have found his mojo and won the races in Monza and Baku. Tsunoda qualified and finished P6 at Baku, the season's best result for the Japanese driver. Red Bull currently sits 4th in the Constructors' standings, but isn't a long way off Mercedes and Ferrari ahead of them.In light of the recent performances, Yuki Tsunoda came out after Baku and suggested that he, as well as the Milton Keynes outfit, isn't giving up anything.“The Team has been operating at a very sharp level, and we want to continue this momentum. We are not giving up anything until the end of the season,” said Yuki Tsunoda.Tsunoda's Red Bull contract ends after the current season, and rumors of Isack Hadjar being promoted to the Milton Keynes-based team have been circling the paddock.Yuki Tsunoda “happy” with his performance as he reflects on the Azerbaijan GP Yuki Tsunoda has had a lackluster season and hasn't been anywhere close to Max Verstappen in performance. However, Baku was a big step up for Tsunoda, who was able to keep Lando Norris at bay throughout the majority of the race and scored the best result of the season. Reflecting on the race weekend, the Japanese driver said,“Happy with it, especially the pace I showed today is a lot different to other race weekends.I think I got supported a lot from the team to change massively like this internally and also the efforts I put in over the weeks, definitely shows some improvement there.” (via F1)“Everything matches well and to be able to secure this result, which definitely is a positive. Some bits I can improve for sure and sharpen up more quality but was a good race,” he addedTsunoda currently sits in P17 in the driver standings with just 20 points to his name, while Verstappen has put himself back in a position to challenge for the title.