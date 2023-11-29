“Not this being more interesting than the 2023 season”: Red Bull celebrations gone wrong as F1 fans react to staff losing his wedding ring

After the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, a member of the Red Bull staff lost his wedding ring while celebrating the team's dominant performance in the season. Since Abu Dhabi was the last race of the season, the Austrian-British team celebrated their hearts out for completing their most successful season ever.

During the party, things got a little wild, and one of the Red Bull staff was playfully thrown in the marina. Swimming in the water, the team member lost his wedding ring. After the party, a full-blown search started for the wedding ring.

F1 journalist Philip Horton posted some pictures of how a diver was at the scene with an underwater metal detector to find the ring.

Expand Tweet

This post went viral and many F1 fans reacted to it. Several people humorously stated how this story is more interesting than the entire Abu Dhabi GP and even the entire 2023 F1 season.

The F1 journalist kept posting updates on his X account, which made fans even more intrigued. Some even questioned whether people should be thrown into the marina for fun and how it can be dangerous.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Not this being more interesting than the 2023 season."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Do they always casually throw team members in the marina? I hope they found it!!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of now, there have not been any more updates on whether the Red Bull personnel found their wedding ring or not.

Red Bull required to pay staggering entry fee for the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, giving Red Bull a spectacular finish to the F1 season. With 860 points overall, the Austrian-British team swept the constructors' title, while its drivers took first and second place in the drivers' championship.

That said, there is a high price to be paid for this kind of dominance. Red Bull will now be required to pay an astounding $7,445,817 as an entry fee for the 2024 F1 season, according to Autosport.

Expand Tweet

For those who don't know, F1 teams must pay an entry fee in order to participate in the sport each season. Any team that wants to enter must pay $657,837 as the base cost plus an additional $6,575 for every point they scored in the previous season. Furthermore, the constructors' champions have to pay $7893 extra.

Due to the unprecedented level of dominance and fee escalation, this F1 admission fee breaks all previous records.