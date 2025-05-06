“Not much I could do”: Jack Doohan looks back on his ‘disappointing’ incident with Liam Lawson in Miami

Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson made contact in the opening lap of this past weekend's Miami Grand Prix, causing Doohan to suffer a puncture and ending his race half a lap later. Speaking after the lacklustre race, the Australian driver revealed that he wasn't fully aware of what went down, only that he was pushed into the first turn and that there was nothing he could do about it. He also shared that the incident was inescapable.

The Alpine driver, who had qualified for the event in 14th place, tried to make it back to the pits after the puncture. But the tyre had fallen off the rim due to contact with the Racing Bull of Lawson, so Doohan had to pull over on the side of the track.

“I haven’t seen the replay so I don’t want to come in too much, but it seemed that I was squeezed into Turn 1. Nowhere really to go and unavoidable contact and damage. Disappointing, but not much I could do” Jack Doohan said.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson also took damage from the clash between the two, and while he was able to soldier on for most of the race, he too retired on lap 40. Doohan, speaking in the paddock after he got his car to safety, also shared that he's not interested in blaming Lawson.

“Obviously in the moment you’re disappointed and you’re mad, but you never know, he could have had a car on his outside squeezing him. I don’t want to put any blame in any direction,” the 22-year-old added [via SpeedCafe].

This was Jack Doohan's second DNF of the 2025 season, with him also going home with the same result at the season-opener in his home country of Australia, where he also started the race in 14th place.

Jack Doohan's team says that the Miami Grand Prix was "just not our weekend"

Gabriel Bortoleto (5) leads Jack Doohan (7) and Liam Lawson (30) on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

While Jack Doohan failed to finish his race, his teammate Pierre Gasly, who qualified for the race in P18, was also only able to make it to P13 by the time the checkered flag was waved. The only highlight for Alpine's weekend came at the end of the Sprint race, where the Frenchman was in eighth place, giving the team a single point to take home from the whole Grand Prix.

Reflecting on their efforts over the Miami Grand Prix, the team shared a post featuring photos of their time at the Miami International Autodrome and a caption summarizing their weekend, with a promise to come back stronger at Imola.

"Just not our weekend. Despite clinching a point in the sprint, there’s a feeling of wanting more. We’ll be back in Imola giving it our all."

The F1 grid will head to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next, set to be held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari from May 16th to May 18th.

