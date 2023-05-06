"Not quite as political, not quite as emotional": Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, who is the better driver?

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has picked Lewis Hamilton over Fernando Alonso as the better racer and feels it does come down to the overall quality of the driver. Talking about the two veterans of the sport, Peter Windsor was questioned on his latest livestream about who he felt was the better of the two drivers and the F1 pundit emphatically leaned toward Lewis Hamilton.

Terming Hamilton a better qualifier, a less political driver, a less divisive figure among oother things, Windsor said:

“I think, overall, Lewis – and I think because he’s everything. He’s good at everything he does. He’s a better qualifier than Alonso, he’s quicker over one lap, and I think he’s a more balanced [driver]. I don’t think he fragments a team in the way Alonso does when things aren’t going his way. I don’t think you can accuse Lewis of doing that. I think Lewis knows exactly what he needs in order to be quick and I’m not sure Fernando [does] to that extent."

He added:

“I think Fernando’s so good at driving an inferior car that sometimes he’s probably not as good as Lewis at knowing what it is he needs to do in order to take the next step to be super, super quick with that car. I think that’s a talent that Lewis has and maybe Fernando doesn’t. I’m not saying Lewis doesn’t drive any car on the limit, but I think he knows where to go with the car. And I think he’s got a slightly more simple approach to racing as well. He’s not quite as political as Fernando, not quite as emotional as Fernando.”

Fernando Alonso had termed Lewis Hamilton 'lucky' in his career

Fernando Alonso had recently talked about how a part of Lewis Hamilton's success in F1 could be put down to him being lucky with the cars he drove. Talking about the success that Lewis had, Fernando Alonso said that success in F1 massively depends on the car a driver has and that was where the Mercedes driver had been lucky in his career. He said:

“I still think he’s one of the best ever, but at the same time he’s been lucky or lucky enough to be in a dominant car for many years and when that happens, Schumacher won seven titles, Lewis won seven, [Max] Verstappen is on his way to his third, I won two. To be champion you need the best car.”

It has been very interesting to see the kind of success that both Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have had in their career and still continue to race at such an advanced age.

