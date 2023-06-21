Not Sergio Perez: Red Bull chief predicts only 2 current F1 drivers can challenge Max Verstappen

Red Bull team advisor Dr Helmut Marko feels that Max Verstappen can only be challenged by two current Formula 1 drivers on the grid, and Sergio Perez, his teammate who stands second in the championship currently, is not on that list.

Even though he seemed to be Verstappen's only competitor at the start of the 2023 season, Checo has fallen back largely in the recent races. He has been knocked out of Q2 during qualifying for three weekends in a row, and it has kept him from collecting enough points. Now, he is in danger of being knocked out of the championship contenders because of his teammate's lead.

After finishing P6 in the Canadian GP, Perez only has a nine-point lead from Fernando Alonso in the championship. The latter is also one of the two drivers that Marko mentioned can challenge Max Verstappen for the title this season. Along with the Spaniard, he added Lewis Hamilton's name, who was Verstappen's rival during the 2021 season.

"He's in the best car, but even in that car only [Fernando] Alonso and [Lewis] Hamilton could keep up. Those three are simply the strongest, and Max stands out among them."

Ironically, this was also somewhat the podium in Canada. After Verstappen won the race, Alonso finished behind him, closely being followed by Hamilton.

Former F1 world champion feels Perez's loss is boosting Max Verstappen's confidence

While one of the drivers in a Red Bull has been having a hard time for the past few races, Max Verstappen has been on a winning spree. He has led every single GP lap ever since he took the lead during the Miami Grand Prix earlier.

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button feels that Perez's predicament is only going to affect Verstappen positively since it carves him a clearer path to win the world championship. He also mentioned that the Dutchman has pretty much 'walked away' with his third world championship owing to the fact that there isn't much competition for him to face this season other than Perez.

He told Motorsport.com,

"When Max sees his teammate have a tough weekend, it just helps his confidence."

"And three weekends – there’s no catching Max now, he’s gone, and the championship is definitely his."

Max Verstappen currently leads the world championship with 195 points in his bag, which is 69 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who sits in second.

