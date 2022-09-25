"Nothing was ever enough"- Former F1 driver recalls his time at Red Bull

Former Red Bull junior and Torro Rosso driver Jaimie Alguersuari has opened up about the high-pressure working environment at Red Bull.

The Spaniard became the youngest F1 driver when he made his debut with Torro Rosso in the middle of 2009 aged 19. Alguersuari was part of the sport for two years before he and his teammate Sebastian Buemi were replaced with Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Eric Vergne respectively.

Both Buemi and Alguersuari would move to Formula E before the Spanish driver called time on his racing career in 2015. Looking back at the ruthless style of working at Red Bull, Alguersuari said that the team was never content and was always pushing.

Jaime Alguersuari @SquireMusic I want to clarify something reg. HELMUT MARKO. I am deeply thankful to have met him when I was 15, Helmut was my teacher and someone who always asked me to deliver to push and boost myself forward and beyond. This is the Junior team system and it works 1/1 I want to clarify something reg. HELMUT MARKO. I am deeply thankful to have met him when I was 15, Helmut was my teacher and someone who always asked me to deliver to push and boost myself forward and beyond. This is the Junior team system and it works 1/1

Talking about the stress of being an F1 driver, he said that one's never at peace even after great results. The former Red Bull junior pointed out the example of Max Verstappen as one who has lived this kind of life.

In an interview with elconfidencial, Alguersuari talked about his time in F1 with Red Bull:

"At Red Bull, in Formula 1, you didn't live in peace, even with great results. You did a great job, and you never left feeling like the job was done and everyone is happy. Your rivals congratulated you more than the people on your team. And you've lived that feeling since you were 15. Nothing was ever enough. And if you look, it's Max Verstappen's pattern with his father. That is the Red Bull school, the one I lived through."

Alguersuari is now a renowned international DJ after he ended his racing career early.

Former Red Bull driver comes out in support of Helmut Marko

Jaime Alguersuari was also in the news recently when he came out in support of Helmut Marko.

Alguersuari credited the Red Bull advisor for guiding him since he was 15 and for teaching him the value of hard work. He tweeted:

Jaime Alguersuari @SquireMusic 🏽 When competing at the highest level wether is F1, football, rugby or golf in order to highlight it requires an extremely demanding mind to look for more performance. Even if you win RB will keep demanding you higher and higher and higher... When competing at the highest level wether is F1, football, rugby or golf in order to highlight it requires an extremely demanding mind to look for more performance. Even if you win RB will keep demanding you higher and higher and higher... ✌🏽👍

"I want to clarify something reg. HELMUT MARKO. I am deeply thankful to have met him when I was 15, Helmut was my teacher and someone who always asked me to deliver to push and boost myself forward and beyond. This is the Junior team system and it works."

He continued:

"I have not enough words of gratitude to RB and Helmut Marko because they have showed me a way of discipline, of dedication and hard f****ng work that is helping me out reach other goals in my life, in my music, and Im 100% sure I wouldnt be who I am today without being inside RB."

He added:

"When competing at the highest level, whether it's F1, football, rugby or golf, in order to highlight it, requires an extremely demanding mind to look for more performance. Even if you win, RB will keep demanding you higher and higher and higher"

Marko was known for his strict ways in the 2010s. The Red Bull academy seems to have become more forgiving these days, as Yuki Tsunoda has got a third year with the team.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far