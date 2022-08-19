"Now I'm much more complete" - Pierre Gasly ready to drive for a 'top team' in F1 amidst links to Mercedes and McLaren

Pierre Gasly believes he is a more complete driver after spending five years in the Red Bull camp.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network, the AlphaTauri driver said:

“Yes, now I am much more complete, I think I have shown that with a mid-ranking car I was able to grow and achieve good results, and with all the respect I have for AlphaTauri, there will always be a gap with a top team. We can reach a podium, even a victory proved that it is not impossible, there was a one percent chance and we did it.”

“Last year, I think it was a very consistent season, and that’s what I wanted to show, which is that I am able to always be there, in qualifying and in the race, able to bring points to the team. And it was the most successful year as a driver in AlphaTauri, and I think it was important to prove it, since I returned to this team, we have put together a series of incredible races, days to remember.”

Admitting he was ready for a top team drive, Pierre Gasly acknowledged the limitations of the AlphaTauri team and the performances he can deliver with them. The Frenchman feels the 2021 season was more consistent in terms of performances for him with the Faenza-based team. When asked about rumors linking him to McLaren and Mercedes, however, he did not completely dismiss them.

Gasly said:

“I’m glad to hear it. You know, after just one season of Formula 1 I was promoted to Red Bull, and in that moment they gave me a great opportunity because they saw my potential. If I think about it now, after five years in Formula 1, I am a decidedly more complete driver. I have a lot more experience, I am more efficient at working with the team, I know exactly what I want from the car, and my feedback is much clearer. We grow and learn.”

Pierre Gasly feels rumors of his potential move result from Red Bull not announcing their plans for his future

While admitting that he is contracted to the Red Bull camp until the end of 2023, Pierre Gasly found the rumors about him being linked to other teams amusing. The Frenchman, however, suggested that Red Bull’s lack of clarity in the public domain over his future was the reason for the confusion and debate about his future.

On his current contract situation with AlphaTauri, Gasly said:

“It was fun to see because my situation with Red Bull is clear, meaning I still have one year on my contract with them. I think there have been so many rumors around my name because Red Bull had not yet clearly announced what was planned with me, at least so I think.”

The AlphaTauri driver has been linked to Daniel Ricciardo’s drive at McLaren along with speculation about Mercedes eyeing him as a potential driver. Assuming Sergio Perez doesn’t continue in F1 beyond his current contract, Pierre Gasly becomes his obvious replacement and option within the Red Bull camp.

