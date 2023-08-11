Nyck de Vries to follow Nicholas Latifi’s footsteps as he reveals next career move after F1 sacking

Former F1 driver Nyck de Vries mentioned that he was in no hurry to return to racing and will pursue his studies at Harvard for the next few months.

The Dutch driver lost his F1 seat after the British GP to Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo after just 10 races in the sport.

Although it was not the easiest of starts to his F1 career, Nyck de Vries was showing some signs of improvement in comparison to his AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda. But that wasn't enough for the Red Bull hierarchy who sacked him before Hungary.

As per RacingNews365, Nyck de Vries spoke about his future in racing and claimed that he was in no hurry of going to the wheel. He said:

"Actually not. I had a lot of support and it actually went very naturally. I've been playing a lot of golf since then."

"I've never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn't even finish high school. But in September, I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."

Before De Vries, former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, who left the sport in 2022, also announced that he would also pursue his studies.

Nyck de Vries' former teammate defends the Dutch driver after his sacking

Le Mans winner Richard Bradley stated that he was shocked to hear about his former teammate's sacking from AlphaTauri as he had won everything he'd been in previously.

While appearing on the On Track GP podcast, Bradley said:

“I know what Nyck’s like, I would be absolutely gobsmacked if he decided to take a break. He’ll want to be back in something as soon as possible. As I’ve said before, Nyck’s street cred in every single series around the world [is high] no matter what because everyone in motorsport kind of knows Formula 1 is its own kettle of fish really."

"You know that what happens in Formula 1 kind of stays in Formula 1, and people realize it’s a very different ballgame unless you do something so consistently bad."

Bradley continued:

“But in terms of performance, everyone knows how good Nyck was in Formula E and sportscars, and also IndyCar when he tested in that. So he’ll be in something next year, and he’ll be in something competitive and he’ll win in whatever he’s in, 100%.”

It will be interesting to see if Nyck de Vries returns to racing after he completes his studies at Harvard.