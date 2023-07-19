Nyck de Vries’ team gives clarity about the viral “You stole Lewis Hamilton’s eighth title” comments

Nyck de Vries' management has denied that their driver made any comments regarding RedBull "robbing" Lewis Hamilton of his eighth world title in 2021.

Just after 10 races in his rookie Formula One season, de Vries was replaced by former Red Bull driver, Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. He was reported to have spoken about his abrupt exit from the sister team.

De Vries, as quoted by motorsport.nextgen-auto.com, lashed out at RedBull and said, "stole the eighth title from Lewis Hamilton".

After requesting more information on comments made by the Dutch driver by F1-insider, his team gave the following statement:

"Nyck has spoken to absolutely no one, including any Italian media, since the news from Red Bull. The news is fake and a defamation,” his manager said to F1-insider.

When asked about who was spreading this rumor, they said:

"Apparently someone wanted to distinguish themselves, we reserve the right to take further legal action, there will be an official statement from Nyck later this week, but until then we still have to sort out a few things,” De Vries'amanager Gulliaume Le Goff confirmed.

Nyck de Vries has not made any comments regarding his exit or the recent statement. He was seen having a conversation with Mercedes team Toto Wolff last week. It is not clear is to what de Vries' future holds until he makes an official statement.

Lewis Hamilton updates on his contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes is coming to an end by the end of 2023 season. All eyes are on the seven-time world champion since there is still not any announcement from him or his management.

Hamilton has, however, provided some idea regarding his future in Formula One. In a interview with Sky Sports during the British Grand Prix weekend, he said:

"Before the end of the season we will be already well into the [new] contract, I still have 100% faith in this team, and it has taken longer for all of us to get to where we want to be, it is definitely not easy," he said.

Hamilton has reiterated many times that he would want to continue his final few years with his currrent team.