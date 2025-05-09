"Oakes is dirtier than Briatore. We definitely didn't see that coming": Fans react to former Alpine team principal's brother being arrested

F1 fans were left shocked after a former Alpine team principal, Oliver Oakes' brother was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in the UK last Thursday, May 1. The 37-year-old was appointed as the team boss of the French team after the summer break in 2024 and became one of the youngest team bosses in F1 history.
Under his leadership, the Enstone-based outfit made significant gains in their on-track performances, which helped them to finish P6 in the constructors' championship last year. However, it came as a shock to everyone in the sport when it was announced that Oliver Oakes had left his role as team principal of Alpine after the end of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
Many had believed that possible internal team conflicts with upper management were the reason behind his exit. But it has now been revealed that Oakes left the team after his younger brother William Oakes was arrested after he was charged with transferring criminal property.
Oliver Oakes and his brother act as the directors of the Hitech GP and have led the team since 2015 in the junior racing categories. It is reported that Hitech GP had close ties to Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin and even signed his son Nikita Mazepin as a driver to race with them until his F2 season in 2020.
Bergton Management Ltd, Mazepin’s Cyprus-based investment firm, previously owned 75 percent of the team but gave control of its shares to Oliver Oakes in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following the arrest, the Police said in a statement:
“William Oakes, 31, of Rugby was charged with transferring criminal property on Friday, May 2 after he was stopped in the Silverstone Park area in Northamptonshire on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in possession of a large amount of cash. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 3, and remanded in custody.”
Following his exit from Alpine many had claimed that he had butted heads with Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore, which was denied by the latter.
Former Alpine team boss comments on reports of a rift with Flavio Briatore
Former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes denied any reports of a rift between him and Flavio Briatore as he claimed that it was a 'personal decision' for him to step down.
As per ESPN, the 37-year-old clarified the rumors and said:
"It is a personal decision for me to step down. Flavio has been like a father to me, nothing but supportive since I took the role, as well as giving me the opportunity. Everyone is in place for 2026 and where the dream deserves to be."
Briatore will take over Oakes's duties as Alpine team boss in the meantime before the French team finds a permanent replacement.