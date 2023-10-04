“Obviously, my goal is to be in F1 full-time” - Liam Lawson expresses ‘disappointment’ about not getting a seat next season

Red Bull's young talent Liam Lawson expressed his disappointment on learning that he would not secure a full-time seat with AlphaTauri for the upcoming 2024 F1 season.

Lawson made his F1 debut in Zandvoort following Daniel Ricciardo's injury when the Australian driver suffered a broken hand due to a crash during the practice race ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Over the course of his stint with AlphaTauri, the 21-year-old New Zealander showcased commendable performance, clinching several commendable midfield finishes and even scoring crucial championship points.

A strong showing in his first few races naturally led to rumors about Liam Lawson being in contention for a permanent position with the team in the 2024 season. However, those hopes were dashed as the official announcement revealed that Lawson had been assigned the role of reserve driver for AlphaTauri's 2024 campaign.

In response to this development, Liam Lawson candidly shared his sentiments with racefans.net, stating:

"Obviously, my goal is to be in F1 full-time, so as much as it’s disappointing, it’s still my goal, and it’s now about trying to make sure that I can make that happen in the future."

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Lawson aims to make the most out of his last F1 opportunity of the season in Doha on Sunday. He said:

"Right now, I’ve still got this opportunity to keep trying to show something and I’ll try to make the most of it. As long as this lasts, I’ll focus on it."

Liam Lawson on Qatar Grand Prix and returning back to Super Formula

Looking ahead, Lawson is set to navigate the transition from F1 to Super Formula following the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail Circuit. He shared his plans, noting:

"Once I step back from F1, it’ll be full focus on preparing for the final round of the Super Formula championship at Suzuka on the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix."

Acknowledging the challenge of switching between racing disciplines, Liam Lawson remains undaunted, drawing confidence from his extensive experience at the Suzuka circuit during the most recent Japanese GP.

“It’ll be very different adjusting back to the car, but it’s certainly been useful having driven so many laps at Suzuka throughout the grand prix weekend,” he said.

All eyes will be on Liam Lawson as the Kiwi driver makes his final F1 appearance of the season in Qatar this weekend.