Esteban Ocon says Alpine have "no margin for error"

Alpine F1 Team and Esteban Ocon did not have the best opening round at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ocon finished a lowly P13 while returning two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso was forced to retire during the race. This means that Alpine, who had finished P5 in the constructors' championship last season, have started the 2021 season without any points to their name.

#BahrainGP 🏁



P13 // Esteban

DNF // Fernando*



*retirement caused by debris caught in his brake duct pic.twitter.com/SeGMcFEkyQ — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 28, 2021

Alpine can't afford to miss out on points

Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon has said that the midfield pack is extremely close this season, meaning that Alpine must maximize their points return at every race. The team cannot afford to have more off weekends like the Bahrain Grand Prix. Despite saying that the 2021 Renault engine is the best he has ever had in his career, Ocon is still aware of the loss in downforce due to the new regulations.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Ocon said:

"Of course the new rules have changed a lot of things. In fact, most of the car is new for everybody. For us for sure as we know what we have on the car. Everybody lost a good amount of grip and downforce and everybody is trying to get that back on the cars."

Alpine are now the only team on the grid using Renault engines after McLaren switched to Mercedes for the 2021 season. This means less data gained from the power unit, which could be costly to the French team. Esteban Ocon said that the team needs to extract all the pace from the car to be competitive this season. Ocon also added:

"We don't have any margin and we need to extract the maximum out of the car to be able to do that. We have clear ways of seeing where we are lacking a little bit of performance or where we have an area to improve. We know where it is, it is up to us to find that and find more pace for the next events so that gives us a bit more of a margin."

Alpine and Aston Martin are the two teams who have lost the most pace after the new regulations for the 2021 season. With Ferrari looking closer to their former selves and AlphaTauri benefiting from competitive Honda engines, Alpine cannot afford to miss out on points in any more races. For a team that was supposed to win races this year, the Bahrain Grand Prix was a stern reminder that there must be constant improvement in Formula 1, otherwise, teams run the risk of being out-developed and eventually out-raced.

Not the result that we hoped for but we have shown fighting spirit today, we will be back on the next one🔥#EO31 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/Ksw07Gcfcj — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 28, 2021