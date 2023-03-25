"Of 20 years of my career, I had four frustrating years": Fernando Alonso does not feel sorry for his F1 career team choices

Fernando Alonso recently spoke about how he does not regret most of the decisions he has made in his career. The Spaniard is famous among the F1 fanbase for making some questionable career moves that were not entirely beneficial for him.

Speaking to Channel 4, Fernando Alonso explained how in his 20-year career, he only had four bad years when he was at McLaren (2015 to 2018) when the British team had Honda power units. Apart from that, he clarified that he was happy with the rest of his career choices since he was able to fight for podiums and wins. He said:

“I would say that of 20 years of my career, I had four frustrating years in a McLaren-Honda that was not competitive. But in 16 years of my life I’ve been in Formula 1, fighting for podiums and wins and this is something that is quite unique. Sometimes I feel from the outside that people even are a little bit sorry for my career moves [but] the facts don’t tell me that way, so sometimes I’m happy to clarify that.”

It is safe to say that Alonso's recent move to Aston Martin has been one of his best. The Spaniard has been driving exceptionally well in the 2023 F1 season, finishing on the podium in the first two races.

Former F1 champion praised Fernando Alonso's intelligence by drawing parallels to Niki Lauda

Former F1 champion turned presenter Damon Hill recently praised Fernando Alonso for being one of the most intelligent F1 drivers on the grid. He slotted the Spaniard right behind Niki Lauda and Jackie Stewart in terms of intelligence. Hill said (via F1 Nation podcast):

"I don't think there's a smarter guy who's ever sat in a racing car than Fernando Alonso, perhaps with the exception of Niki Lauda. I'm probably missing out Jackie Stewart. But he is a thinking racing person. He's just... I was going to say machine but he's not a machine, he's a person, but he's just amazing. He always impresses me with everything he does."

It is truly amazing to see a 41-year-old F1 driver bagging podiums and racing valiantly amongst all the young drivers. This proves how dedicated and talented Alonso really is.

