"Of course they build the same car": AlphaTauri boss reveals why the Red Bull and Aston Martin look so similar

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said that Aston Martin has a striking resemblance to Red Bull as they have hired a number of the Austrian team's top aerodynamics engineers, including Dan Fallows.

With Aston Martin's aerodynamics department comprising a number of former RB members, Tost is adamant that the AMR23 is almost a second RB.

Tost told RacingNews365:

"Aston Martin, for example, took over half of Red Bull's aerodynamics department. Of course they build more or less the same car as a result, with that difference that they painted it green."

Tost is not the first who has reasoned Aston Martin's resemblance to the RB19 because of the aero department comprising engineers who previously worked for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Dr. Helmut Marko, advisor to the Austrian team, had also stated a similar reason.

Franz Tost also stated that doing something similar is not possible for AlphaTauri since they do not have a budget as huge as Aston Martin, and hence they remain rather uncompetitive to their rivals in contrast to their sister team.

"Unfortunately, it does not work that way for us. We cannot take over the top staff of Red Bull. That also has to do with money, because those kinds of forces are of course not cheap."

Tost reveals AlphaTauri takes 'everything that is allowed' from Red Bull for their cars

It is quite interesting to note that while the Bulls have been dominating the sport, their sister team has struggled to clear the midfield. AlphaTauri never really came close to being one of the top ones despite being in partnership with the strongest team on the grid (currently).

Speaking about the same, Tost revealed that although the team takes a lot from RB (under the regulations), there is still a lot that depends entirely on them. He said:

"Within the collaboration with Red Bull, we do everything that is allowed within the regulations. There are no further parts that we are allowed to take over. We already receive gearboxes, rear suspensions, parts of the front suspensions and entire hydraulic systems from Red Bull."

As he said before, financing becomes an issue for the team. They have a new lineup for the 2023 season with Nyck de Vries driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda, and though the race in Bahrain was not very promising, there is still a lot left in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

