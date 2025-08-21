  • home icon
“OH MY GOD”: Fans react as reports suggest Max Verstappen’s new teammate for 2026

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:32 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar at F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Previews - Source: Getty

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been pulling Red Bull in the Constructors' championship all by himself since the start of the season. Neither Yuki Tsunoda nor Liam Lawson was able to perform in the second RB21. The latest reports suggested Isack Hadjar as Verstappen's teammate for the next season, with fans coming out and reacting to the same.

Liam Lawson joined Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2025 season, as Sergio Perez was sacked by the team. However, the Kiwi didn't perform up to expectations and was replaced by the team just two races into the season.

Yuki Tsunoda has since then been Max Verstappen's teammate, but has also been unimpressive in the second Red Bull. While the Dutchman has scored two wins, Tsunoda has scored points in just three race weekends.

According to AMuS' predictions for the 2026 F1 season, Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen to form Red Bull’s driver lineup for the 2026 season. The reports also suggested that Arvid Lindblad is likely to get the VCARB driver for 2026 and will partner with Liam Lawson.

Fans came out and reacted to the same as they wrote.

“OH MY GOD”
Another commented, “Makes the most sense.”
“This is what’s happening btw,” wrote another user

Some reacted to the suggestion of Yuki Tsunoda no longer being a Red Bull driver as they pointed out that Honda will no longer be the Milton-Keynes outfit’s engine supplier starting next year.

“Adios Yuki!! Adios Honda!!” wrote a fan
Another commented, “Yep make most sese for Redbull moving forward. Yuki Tsunoda not going get any better. They should use his place develop Arvid Lindblad.”
“That Honda paycheck in my bank account was good but we have to actually be serious now!” mentioned a user

Recent reports suggested that Honda offered Red Bull Racing a discount on the power unit to promote Yuki Tsunoda to the senior team and partner Max Verstappen.

Robert Doornbos warns Red Bull against putting Isack Hadjar as Max Verstappen's teammate for 2026

With Yuki Tsunoda underperforming, Isack Hadjar was rumored to be promoted to Red Bull midseason. However, the same rumors have been denied by many, including Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer. Amid this, the reports of Hadjar partnering with Max Verstappen for 2026 came out.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos came out and warned Red Bull against putting Isack Hadjar as Max Verstappen's teammate for 2026. He said,

“Hadjar is a huge talent, a mega qualifying beast. They really have a project for the future with him. Please don't put him next to Max too soon. Because Max devours all his teammates. So if Hadjar can drive for Racing Bulls this way for another year, I think it will make him better.” (Via Motorsport)

Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, and now Yuki Tsunoda have all failed to perform in the second Red Bull seat with Verstappen as their teammate

