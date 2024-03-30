Old video of Lewis Hamilton practicing on shooting range resurfaces, fans react: “My boy is John Wick”

Fans recently reacted to an old video of Lewis Hamilton practicing different guns in a shooting range.

The clip was from January 2020 but was recently re-uploaded by an X account. It was originally posted by the F1 driver himself on his official Instagram account. It showcased the seven-time world champion trying out different kinds of artillery in the famous Taran Tactical shooting range in Simi Valley. The owner of the range, Taran Butler, trained Keanu Reeves for the 'John Wick' movie series.

The Mercedes star first tried a pistol, then went on to a rifle and a shotgun. The shooting range consisted of various targets of different shapes and sizes. He was getting timed for every weapon and was cheered on by the onlookers after he finished each round. Hamilton's accuracy and speed surprised everyone at the range.

Many fans were pleasantly surprised to see Lewis Hamilton practicing at a shooting range. Some fans speculated that it might not be his first time visiting a shooting range, especially after seeing his speed and accuracy. Another person praised Hamilton by calling him John Wick, a fictional film character who is a hitman.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Of course. My boy is John Wick"

Some fans discussed that being an F1 driver, Hamilton had excellent reflexes, something that is extremely useful while practicing drills in a shooting range.

"Having F1 Jedi reflexes is a cheat code," another fan wrote.

Ever since the infamous 2021 F1 season, where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought valiantly for the world championship, some fans still debate that the Mercedes driver deserved the title. Hence, some fans corrected the original clip caption and stated that Hamilton was eight times world champion.

"8 times champion*," one fan added.

A few fans were quick to notice Lewis Hamilton's t-shirt that was full of holes. They humorously questioned whether his t-shirt was also used as a target in the shooting range.

"Did they first use their shirt as a target for practice?"

Lewis Hamilton's shooting prowess praised by John Wick's trainer

John Wick's trainer and the owner of Taran Tactical shooting range, Taran Butler, recently showered praises on Lewis Hamilton for his shooting skills. The seven-time world champion had his first rodeo at a shooting range in January 2020, where he impressed everyone with his ability to shoot different kinds of guns.

Speaking on the Rock Sugar Magic podcast, Butler recalled how brilliant Hamilton was. He shared how he asked the F1 driver whether he practiced before his first rodeo.

"He's [Lewis Hamilton] literally like an A-class level at his first time ever. He never shot before. I called him later and said, 'Are you lying?' He's like, 'One time I shot a rifle like one shot in the snow somewhere.' That doesn't count," Butler said.

He added:

"He's just unreal. He's the best that's ever held the gun. Not just at my place, I would say that's ever walked the Earth."