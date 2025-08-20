Oliver Bearman hoping to “do a lot” amid positive momentum with Haas in 2025

Oliver Bearman is a part of the fray of rookies that joined the 2025 F1 grid, and he has had a topsy-turvy season so far. However, the British GP upgrades have helped the Briton, as the 20-year-old revealed his ambitions for the upcoming race weekends in his current campaign.

The Havering-born driver got a star debut last year with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian GP, which put him on the F1 radar. This ultimately landed him a seat at Haas, which got to try out the youngster at two race weekends last year.

While the start of the season was on an upward trajectory as he scored points in three of the first four race weekends, Bearman soon encountered a pointless streak in the following race weekends. Moreover, the upgrades introduced at the British GP helped him qualify eighth on Saturday, but he was hampered by a 10-place grid penalty that saw him finish outside the points in a weather-affected race.

Though his exile from scoring points came to an end at the Belgian GP weekend, Oliver Bearman has more in store for the rest of the season, as he said (via Autosport):

"I haven't found my confidence until we brought the Silverstone upgrade to the car. Since then, I've had a really good feeling, and I've been able to replicate that feeling - and that's crazy."

"It's a car that I feel fully comfortable in. Of course, I tried to feel as comfortable as possible in the previous car, but it's difficult when the balance is tough. Now we've managed to replicate that and from now, I think we can do a lot with this car... I hope we can replicate the feeling that I've had in the previous two races."

The Briton is closely monitored by Ferrari as he is a graduate from the team's driver academy.

Oliver Bearman lists his goal in F1

Oliver Bearman at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Oliver Bearman's charge to F1 was supercharged by his super-sub performance at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit last year. His seventh-place finish that night was highly regarded within the paddock and helped him land a seat at Haas.

However, the American team has been a midfield team since its inception, which would not be enough for Bearman, as he wants to be a world champion soon, as he said (via F1's official website):

"Honestly, I hope fighting for a World Championship. I hope that I can prove that I deserve to belong here, be with a top team, really give everything and show what I’m made of. That’s my goal for the next five years!"

The 20-year-old has scored eight points in the 2025 season so far and sits 19th in the standings.

