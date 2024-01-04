Oliver Bearman reportedly linked with Haas’ 2025 F1 seat after impressing Guenther Steiner and team

Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman is reportedly linked with Haas' F1 seat for 2025. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had previously spoken positively of Bearman's test run in Mexico in 2023.

Oliver Bearman, part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, tested in the Haas during the FP1 session of the Mexican Grand Prix in the previous F1 season. This was done in accordance with the regulation that teams must have at least one junior driver test during a practice session. At the end of FP1, Bearman had put in 31 laps and clocked 1:21.313, +1.595s down from Max Verstappen at P1.

While the lap time is not very important during a practice session, it was impressive to see a junior driver's consistent laps. Steiner had the same opinion and was quoted as saying by Motorsport Magazine:

"He did a good job and stayed very calm. He behaved very maturely for an 18-year-old and also delivered a good performance in the car."

"He’s confident, but not overly confident; that’s a fine line."

Haas might turn out to be Bearman's first permanent F1 seat as speculations have risen around Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 season. Sauber had reportedly approached Hulkenberg last season and given the fact that Audi will be taking over the team in 2026, they might look for an experienced driver like him.

Haas gets the most time allocation in the wind tunnel for 2024 F1 season

The wind tunnel is an important aspect of any F1 car's development as it helps in recreating real-world experience for the teams to analyze their aerodynamic capabilities. The time allotted to the teams in the wind tunnel, however, varies depending on where a team finished in the constructors' championship. The winner i.e. the team at the top of the standings in the previous season is given the least time, while the most time is given to the team at the bottom.

This is done to promote more competition in the sport. Haas finished at the bottom in the 2023 season after a somewhat improved 2022. While this was tough on the team, it does have one positive aspect; 1380 hours in the wind tunnel. This is over 500 hours more than Red Bull, the championship winners in the past season.

With all this time in the wind tunnel, Haas can look forward to better aerodynamic development which might help them challenge their rivals on the grid.