On this day: Max Verstappen wins his first-ever race for Red Bull to become the youngest race winner in F1

Max Verstappen won his first-ever race for Red Bull on this day to become the youngest-ever race winner in the sport.

The Dutchman won the 2016 Spanish GP in emphatic style after both Mercedes cars crashed out on lap 1 of the race.

Watch the moment the young driver became a race winner below:

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily "The sun is out, the smiles will be out at 18 years and 227 days old Max Verstappen wins a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Wins the Spanish Grand Prix."



It's been 7 years since Max's first race win 🧡🦁



"The sun is out, the smiles will be out at 18 years and 227 days old Max Verstappen wins a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Wins the Spanish Grand Prix."It's been 7 years since Max's first race win 🧡🦁https://t.co/9wLap6Uarl

Verstappen was given an unlikely promotion to replace Daniil Kvyat in the main Red Bull team and won the first race he ever did for the Austrian energy drinks company. The now two-time world champion was fast from the get-go and was able to hold off a charging Kimi Raikkonen towards the end of the race in Barcelona.

At 18 years and 227 days old, Verstappen became the youngest driver in history, a record that still stands. In fact, the driver debuted at the age of 17, which has now been disallowed by the sport. The minimum age for a driver to race in F1 is now 18 years.

Future aspirants of this record now have only 227 days to beat Verstappen's record once they enter the sport.

As for Max Verstappen, the driver was destined to become a record-breaker the second he entered the sport.

Red Bull advisor praises Max Verstappen's tire management

Red Bull advisor and team scout Helmut Marko praised Max Verstappen's tire management after the Dutchman plowed through the field at the 2023 Miami GP.

The two-time world champion was able to manage his tires to perfection whilst driving faster than anyone else in Miami, winning the race from ninth place on the grid.

Opting for hard tires at the beginning of the race, his adept tire management played a pivotal role throughout the event.

Team advisor Helmut Marko acknowledged and commended his management, drawing a comparison between his performance and that of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Marko said:

"That was always clear. Checo has certain street circuits like Baku where he's really strong. But in Miami, Max gave everyone a lesson. Nobody can imitate the way he managed the tyres so that the fastest lap was still possible at the end."

Max Verstappen has now won three out of the five races so far this year. The Dutchman is well on his way to securing his third consecutive title in the sport with Red Bull's engineering team backing him up nicely.

However, with rivals such as Mercedes and Ferrari reported to bring upgrades soon, it will be interesting to watch the Dutchman's season progress.

Poll : 0 votes