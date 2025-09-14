Once fierce rivals, Esteban Ocon makes wholesome Max Verstappen statement

Haas driver Esteban Ocon has showered praise on his once fierce rival, and the reigning Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen. The duo used to lock horns often during their junior racing careers.

The 2014 FIA Formula 3 European Championship was the stage when Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen fought against each other for wins and podiums. In that season, Ocon won the drivers' championship with Verstappen securing a third-place finish. The Frenchman secured 478 points in comparison to the Dutchman's 411.

However, fast-forwarding to 2025, Esteban Ocon (F1 debut in 2016) is yet to drive for a top Formula 1 team and fight for a championship. Max Verstappen (F1 debut in 2015), on the other hand, has already amassed four drivers' titles.

In line with how much Verstappen has achieved in the pinnacle of motorsport, Ocon recently applauded him and added the following via an interaction with the Formule 1 Magazine.

"Max has achieved what every driver dreams of and what I still want to achieve."

As indicated above, Esteban Ocon has been driving in F1 since 2016. He has so far competed in 172 races and has secured a solitary Grand Prix, four podium finishes, and 473 career points. Other than his current team, Haas, he has previously driven for Manor, Force India (Aston Martin), and Alpine (Renault).

In Max Verstappen's case (Red Bull driver), he has secured 225 race starts with 66 wins, 119 podiums, and 45 pole positions. Moreover, in the ongoing 2025 season, Verstappen is currently in third place in the drivers' championship, having amassed three wins and seven podiums alongside 230 points.

Esteban Ocon is in 13th position with 28 points. He is behind the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll (P11) and Fernando Alonso (P12).

Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon shared a podium in 2024

While Esteban Ocon hopes to fight for wins and podiums just like Max Verstappen in the coming years of Formula 1, the duo shared a rare podium together at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen started the race from way down in P17, with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) starting his outing from P4 after a sensational performance in qualifying (which was run in wet conditions). Just like qualifying, the track conditions during the race were wet as well, and Verstappen made full use of it.

He climbed up several places before overtaking Esteban Ocon (P2) for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on lap 43. Following this, Verstappen disappeared into the distance and won the race by a margin of over 19 seconds. From the point of view of Ocon and Alpine, it was still a sensational result as teammate Pierre Gasly also secured a podium in P3.

Since then, Verstappen and Ocon have not been on the podium together.

