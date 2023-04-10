One area where Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso, according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor singled out qualifying as one area where Max Verstappen triumphs over fellow two-time world champion and Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard has been fighting at the front of the grid in 2023 courtesy of a fast Aston Martin car. He has grabbed podiums in all three races this season. However, he's yet to start or finish a race higher than third and has been behind Verstappen throughout.

During his live stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

"Alonso is very much like Verstappen, however, but for one lap in qualifying, I think Max probably has it over Fernando. That's partly because Max is so good at pole laps now. He's just so good, and Red Bull have taken him to that level of operation, and he's so good anyway and partly because I don't think Fernando is the fastest qualifier in the world.

He continued:

"I don't think he got the best from the car in Bahrain and in the last race in Melbourne. I think that's partly because he is a little bit reactive in the way he drives compared with Max and if things aren't absolutely perfect in that set of new soft tires he's running in Q3, he'll tend to have a bit of a lockup and tend to run wide whereas Max is able to live with those moments."

"I think Fernando should have won already a lot more races than he has done" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has said that Alonso deserves to win more races than he has, adding that the Aston Martin driver would add to his tally of race wins this season.

Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:

"I think Fernando should have already won a lot more races than he has done. I think he deserves a lot more. I would be quite happy to see him win number 33. But I also, in a way, I would like to see him win more. So we'll see in the coming races."

It will be fascinating to see if Fernando Alonso can win a few races this season and mount a championship challenge against Max Verstappen. He's over 20 points behind the Dutch driver and is yet to go wheel-to-wheel racing with him in 2023.

