“One day he will say 'this is it'”: Red Bull chief confident Max Verstappen won't race in F1 as long as Fernando Alonso

At 25 years of age, Max Verstappen is one of the most successful drivers in F1 history. The two-time world champion is en route to his third championship this season.

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes that Verstappen won't last long in the series if he has no competition or there's nothing left that motivates him. Marko also claimed that the young Dutchman won't be in F1 until his 40s, unlike Fernando Alonso, who is still going strong at 42.

"Still, I don't think he's a type that will last for long like Alonso, for example. One day he will say 'this is it', when he is no longer having fun or the pressure is gone," he said in an interview with Motorsport Magazine.

Max Verstappen is tied with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but his future in the sport after that remains uncertain. Marko insists that Verstappen is more likely to hang his racing helmet if there's no inspiration.

"Whether he continues after 2028 depends on how the sport develops. If it no longer appeals to him, if the fascination is gone, I can imagine him hanging up his racing helmet. I don't think he will insists on continuing until he also has that record of seven world titles. There has to be inspiration, there has to be passion," he added.

Max Verstappen has already expressed his growing disinterest in F1's latest experiments with the schedule and format. He is already willing to call it quits if there are any radical changes.

Under current circumstances, the only win-win situation for the fans and Verstappen himself is when his rivals step up and improve their game. This will not only keep the Red Bull driver in F1 but will make the sport more entertaining for the audience.

Marko praises Max Verstappen's maturity while calling him a "perfectionist"

The Red Bull chief Helmut Marko sees Max Verstappen as a perfectionist, who leaves nothing on the table for his rivals. This is evident on Sundays during his bid for the fastest lap, even while leading the race.

Max Verstappen in the Hungary F1 GP

"Just like when it comes to the fastest lap. Verstappen also wants that point. We then have to weigh up: how much risk does it entail if we make an extra stop? We prefer to avoid it, but that is not to his sentence. Max is a perfectionist, he wants to win in all situations," the Red Bull boss said.

Currently, in his ninth F1 season, Marko has seen the Dutch driver mature over the years, from a 17-year-old rookie to his championship-winning days.

"However, Verstappen has matured over time and especially after winning his first world title he takes less risks. At the same time he has learned to read the races better. He gets everything, during a race he can just talking on the radio," he concluded.

The reigning champion returns from the summer break to continue his championship march in his home race in Zandvoort.