"One picture. Two GOATS"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's picture with a goat during 2022 F1 season break

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying his summer break in Africa this season. The Mercedes driver, in his words, is trying to rediscover his roots and has been going around the continent exploring the history of the place.

Hamilton shared a picture on his social media where he was holding a goat in his arms. Comparisons were instantly drawn by fans as many consider the driver to be the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Here are some of the reactions on social media to Lewis Hamilton's post with a goat.

"One picture. Two GOATS"

"Yes Sir! 2 Goats! Real ones!"

"A Tale of Two Goats. One born a goat, the other trained and raced to be the Greatest of All Times. Welcome to Kenya. Home to such other goats as @Ferdiomanyala @EliudKipchoge @BarackObama @RailaOdinga and @WilliamsRuto"

"The Goat, ... I get it"

"I knew you were a goat herder"

"I can see why you get along... You both share GOAT in common."

"goat holding a goat"

"Goat’s looking healthy, you must be in Angola, enjoy champ"

"This man is so beautiful I lost my breath. I’m so happy you’re having a wonderful time, Lewis. It's so lonely at the top I’m glad you managed to meet some fellow goats on your travels sending love x"

"i think lewis hamilton posted a picture of himself with a goat i maybe wrong"

"The 'He ain't the GOAT in My Eyes' Committee Sit This One Out. We don't care about Your long essays. Coz this one right here is THE GOAT"

"That one goat that's holding the other goat needs to smile. Smiling is badass as well"

Lewis Hamilton looks back at the aftermath of the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton came tantalizingly close to winning the world title last season in Abu Dhabi. However, a surprising call by race director Michael Masi made way for a blistering-fast Max Verstappen to swipe a victory on the final lap.

Hamilton looked back at the aftermatch of the last race of the 2021 F1 season in his interview with Vanity Fair. The Mercedes driver talked about how he was shocked beyond belief and, for a moment, thought of walking away from the sport.

“You can see it’s starting to unfold in a way. My worst fears came alive. I thought ‘no way’ they’re going to take this away from me, absolutely not. That’s not going to happen, right? I can’t describe in words how I felt. I can remember sitting there in my car in disbelief.”

