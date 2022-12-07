Only 'a f**king idiot' would say Max Verstappen achieved success due to a good car, says former Red Bull F1 driver

Max Verstappen has received the backing of David Coulthard as the former Red Bull driver feels one has to be an idiot to think that the Dutchman's success is down to a good car.

Verstappen won his first title against Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the season in 2021 after a year-long intense battle. His second title, however, was far more straightforward as the Red Bull driver dominated the 2022 F1 season and cruised to victory. In the process, he also broke the record for most wins in an F1 season held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

"None of his team-mates have been able to measure up to him. Max is a beast on the track, a winning machine who doesn’t give a sh*t about what we have to say or what anyone else has to say. He’s incredible.”



In an interview with Dutch Formula 1 Magazine, David Coulthard said that anyone who claims Max Verstappen's success is solely down to the car is "a f**king idiot". He added that the Dutchman has already become one of the greats of the sport and does not need another title to prove himself. He said:

"Just as Lewis doesn't need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the greatest drivers in the sport, Max doesn't need three to be considered one of the best. Max is already one of the greats. You would also have to be a f**king idiot to say that he only achieved this because he was in a good car. After all, none of his teammates have been able to measure up to him. Max is a beast on the track, a winning machine who doesn't care what we have to say or what anyone else has to say. He is incredible."

Leclerc and Hamilton only half as good as Max Verstappen: Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen has been receiving praise left, right, and center by the looks of it. This time, it was none other than Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko who said that the team had the best driver on the grid in its ranks. According to the Austrian, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are currently half as good as Verstappen.

"Of course, there were moments when we clashed, but I've always respected him, and I think we had a great duel."



Marko said:

"There are only two drivers in Formula 1 who are halfway to the level of Verstappen, they are Charles Leclerc and Hamilton. Max drives with more confidence than ever, with more overview, at the same time becoming a tyre expert. For example, he rides longer on a soft tyre than rivals with a harder compound, I think for him there is no limit. He gets in the car and is so confident from the first free practice session, from the first lap that you can see that when it's wet, it's two seconds faster than the rest in the first laps, everyone has to get closer first."

Amidst all the praise, Max Verstappen will be heading into the 2023 F1 season high on confidence and hoping to secure his third title in the sport.

