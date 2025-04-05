"Only he can do it": Fernando Alonso pays tribute to Max Verstappen for securing pole position in a Red Bull

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was in awe of Max Verstappen's pole victory in the qualifying session of the Japanese GP. Alonso claimed that only Max has the ability to extract maximum performance from his car, RB21, and his final lap was special to witness.

Ad

Verstappen won F1 fans' hearts on Saturday, April 5, as he won pole position during the qualifying session of the 2025 Japanese GP. The Dutchman had been struggling with RB21's reliability throughout the free practice sessions.

Moreover, during the initial two rounds of the qualifying session, Verstappen failed to challenge McLaren's pace. However, on the final lap of Q3, he utilized every ounce of his skill set to record the fastest time in the history of the Suzuka circuit.

Ad

Trending

With a purple sector three, he beat Lando Norris' time by one hundredth of a second and won pole position for the first time this season. While the fans couldn't stop praising Verstappen, the Dutchman also found an admirer in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

In the post-qualifying interview, Alonso revealed that Max Verstappen's last lap was special, and only he can pull off such a performance from a troublesome car like the RB21. Talking to ViaPlay, the Spanish driver said:

Ad

"Only he can do it. I think there is no other driver at the moment that can drive a car and put it so high, or higher than the car deserves. I think it was a magical moment for everyone here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Verstappen did report reliability issues during the qualifying session and still went on to put in a flyer lap good enough to win his pole. On the other hand, his new teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, exited in Q2. He finished below Liam Lawson at P15 as Red Bull once again raced with only one car in Q3.

Max Verstappen is not yet happy with RB21's balance despite a pole win in Japan

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stunned everyone to win pole position during the qualifying session of the 2025 Japanese GP. Despite being slower than McLaren, he recorded a flyer lap in Q3 to beat Lando Norris by one hundredth of a second time difference.

Ad

However, the Dutchman is still not happy with the balance of RB21. Speaking to Motorsportweek, he said:

"Just trying a lot of different things to try and make it more balanced, which it is a bit of a difficulty for us at the moment, and even in qualifying, that is still the same. I mean, I could be more committed, but I mean, I’m on pole, but I’m still not happy with the balance of the car, but we are working on it, and yeah, for us, this is a great little surprise.”

The RB21 isn't easy to drive, as stated by Max Verstappen earlier. Moreover, McLaren will be chasing the four-time world champion from P2 and P3 on Sunday, which means Red Bull is running out of time to fix the car's balance issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More