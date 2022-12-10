Max Verstappen recently received the drivers' championship trophy during the FIA's prize-giving ceremony. The Dutchman was extremely dominant during the 2022 F1 season as he won 15 races and wrapped up the championship in Japan, with four races still left in the season. He and Red Bull easily beat Ferrari and won both championships in F1.

After Christian Horner received the constructors' championship trophy from Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Max Verstappen was introduced to the stage along with his 2022 challenger, the RB18. He was handed the trophy and also spoke to the FIA president and the audience.

This is the second world championship of his career. He is already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport. Not only did he break the record for most wins in a single season, but he also scored the most number of points in a single season.

Fans react to Max Verstappen receiving the 2022 F1 drivers' championship trophy at FIA Prize Giving Ceremony

Despite a few controversies and incidents during the season, most fans were awestruck by what Max Verstappen achieved in the 2022 F1 season. Since the season has come to a close, many have shifted their attention from F1 to the soccer World Cup.

While the FIA prize-giving ceremony was happening, the Netherlands national football team was going to play against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The Netherlands, however, lost to Argentina 2-2 (3-4) before Verstappen received the trophy. Hence, some fans tweeted about how the only silverware the country won was the drivers' championship trophy as they were out of the World Cup.

@F1 @Max33Verstappen This is the reason Netherlands lost last night

Apart from this, there were several polarizing comments on the main tweet posted by F1 themselves. While some were criticizing Max Verstappen for being a cheat, others praised how dominant he has been. People even compared his world titles to Lewis Hamilton's. Since winning his maiden world title in 2021 after a controversial race in Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman has been constantly targeted by many fans.

@F1 @Max33Verstappen But still couldn't let Checo through for once after everything Checo has done for him

People started mentioning his awkward walk towards the main stage and even pointed out how the audience hardly clapped as he received the trophy. They even tweeted how anyone could win the championship with a car like that, questioning his raw pace. After the controversial incident between him and Sergio Perez, fans were furious with the Dutchman as well.

Even though fans have always been split when Max Verstappen is concerned, his sheer consistency and performance are clear on paper. The massive mishap from the FIA during the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP has somewhat tainted his maiden victory and his personality for many fans out there. His performances in the 2022 F1 season, however, have been quite commendable. Even other team principals and drivers have praised him for his performances this season.

