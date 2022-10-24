"Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great"- Lewis Hamilton calls for strict punishment to Red Bull after cost cap breach

Lewis Hamilton has called for strict action against Red Bull for breaching the F1 cost cap in 2021. The Mercedes driver believes that teams can easily misuse the budget cap if the Austrian team just gets away with a light punishment.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more. Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future.”

The seven-time world champion voiced his trust in the FIA and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as he further added:

“I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I am just focused on doing the best job I can, and what they have done is done. I am looking forward, and looking at how I can win another world championship.”

The 2021 cost cap remains a heated debate as the 2022 season drives towards its end. Moreover, the FIA currently faces pressure from other teams and fans to hand Red Bull a worthy punishment.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies that winning in F1 is a team effort

Lewis Hamilton could give no numbers when asked how much a driver contributes to a team's victory during a race. The Briton, however, made it clear that there is no "I" in the team.

While speaking to the media ahead of the 2022 F1 US GP, Lewis Hamilton explained:

“It’s impossible to say what the number is really. There is no I in team, and there is no one individual that’s bigger than any other people within the organisation. Yes, the one that gets to sit in the car is a part of bringing the attraction, and obviously putting the finishing touches to the amazing creation of all the people that you get to work with, but I think it’s silly putting numbers on it, because it’s irrelevant. It doesn’t make any difference, does it? At the end of the day, it is a team and every single person in the team has to be pulling, when we’re rowing all together, in the right direction with the same amount of might.”

The Mercedes driver is going through arguably the worst season of his career. Amidst the struggle, however, the pilot has tried to stay positive and push his team to do their best.

