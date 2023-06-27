“Only history will dictate what we go on to ultimately achieve”: Christian Horner on Red Bull’s “exciting” future

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner mentioned that he was optimistic about the future potential of the team.

The Austrian team recently became only the fifth team in the sport's history to win 100 races and are the quickest do so in just over 18 years. They made entry into the sport in 2005 and have since enjoyed numerous periods of dominace.

While speaking to Motorsport.com, the Red Bull team boss spoke about the future of the team and said:

“I think when you’re in the moment it’s very difficult to say. It’s only when you stand back and look at what’s been achieved [things sink in]. So, at some point that will inevitably happen. We’re still relatively the new kids on the block. We’re still one of the newer teams in Formula 1, as it were.

Horner added:

“But you can see the following of the team growing and growing. And only history will dictate what we go on to ultimately achieve and do. We’ve got some exciting chapters coming up, as we become our own power unit manufacturer. There’s probably a lot of people that think we’re gonna fall on our face by picking that route. But, believe me, there’s determination within this group to make sure that it succeeds.”

Former Red Bull engineer on why Aston Martin cannot copy the world champions

Aston Martin F1 Technical Director Dan Fallows mentioned that despite a similar looking car, the British team cannot copy the floor of the dominant Red Bull.

As per Autosport, the former Red Bull man said:

“We have our own philosophies and we have our own ways of approaching things. And really there's a lot of optimisation in things like the floor. The reason that you see the details on the surface is because we'll spend a huge amount of time trying to optimise these surfaces. So it's important for us that we carry on our development path.

Fallows added:

“We think it is providing a rich seam of development. We've seen another update on that [in Canada] so it's important for us that we use that going forward. We are all facing the same sort of problems from an aerodynamic point of view and it's interesting to see what other people's solutions are to that. So I think it's not really surprising; it is more just interesting.”

Aston Martin have consistently been the closest team on the grid to challenging Red Bull this season despite being behind Mercedes in the championship.

Poll : 0 votes