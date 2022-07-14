"Only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez can win"- Fernando Alonso feels Red Bull and Ferrari's dominance makes F1 'too boring'

Fernando Alonso is not too happy with the new regulations in F1 as, in his view, they've not brought the desired change that was expected of them, making the sport "boring".

The new regulations were supposed to be somewhat restrictive and expected to bunch up the field. That has not happened as there is still a clear hierarchy and pecking order that has been established just like it was in the previous regulations.

WTF1 @wtf1official



Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda, Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Albon and Latifi all hadn't started their F1 careers yet The last time Fernando Alonso was on the front-row in F1...Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda, Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Albon and Latifi all hadn't started their F1 careers yet The last time Fernando Alonso was on the front-row in F1...Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Stroll, Ocon, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda, Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, Albon and Latifi all hadn't started their F1 careers yet 😅

Alonso agreed with that sentiment and conceded that the sport is still very predictable and centered around Ferrari and Red Bull. He felt it's only the drivers from these teams who can win races and sometimes even a podium is tough to achieve.

The Spaniard said:

“Unfortunately, Formula One is still very predictable. Everything revolves around Red Bull and Ferrari. Only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez can win. I don’t know any other sport like that. But it’s still too boring, even if this is a feature of Formula One. There will always be teams that are faster than others.”

Alonso also pointed out rare cases like the race in Canada where the Spaniard made use of the wet conditions to start the race on the front row. The Alpine driver admitted that the hierarchy and the pace difference are such that even a podium will be hard to come by without external help.

He said:

“It’s great that sometimes there is a chance to stand out, like in Canada when I started from the front row with Max. I was able to show what people no longer expect from me. These things give me motivation, but getting on the podium on my own power? It’s hard to imagine.”

The situation at Alpine will not improve quickly: Fernando Alonso

Speaking about his situation in Alpine, Fernando Alonso revealed that the team is not fighting for victories at the moment. He claimed that the French outfit's situation is not expected to change drastically, but improvements are in store for the 2023 F1 season.

The two-time F1 world champion said:

“We are not fighting for victories, and I don’t think the situation will improve quickly. The team is focused on the 2023 season already when the car should be better.”

The Spaniard has accrued 29 points this season after 11 races, while his teammate Esteban Ocon is at 52 points in the drivers' standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far