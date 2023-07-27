"Only one driver that can win at the moment": Nico Rosberg on what makes Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 season even more special

Former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg recently praised Max Verstappen for his dominating performance this season.

Verstappen is currently dominating F1 with the help of Red Bull's RB19. The combination of the Dutchman and the F1 car is currently untouchable by any other driver or team, including Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

While speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rosberg agreed with host Matt Baker that it is seeming very likely that Red Bull could win every single race in the 2023 F1 season with none other than Verstappen at the front. He said:

"It's even more impressive considering that there's only one driver who can win races at the moment I mean, that makes it even more crazy, the whole thing."

Red Bull have looked strong from the very start of the 2023 F1 season, with no other team coming close to beating them for pace on any given race weekend. Sergio Perez had a great start to the season, winning a couple of races, but saw inconsistency in his performances since the Miami GP. On the other hand, Max Verstappen has continued to stay consistent, winning race after race.

The Dutchman has now won seven consecutive races. As things stand, Verstappen has the chance to win every single race until the end of the 2023 F1 season. However, nothing can be said for sure, as reliability issues could creep up in any race.

Max Verstappen is eager to race on his favorite track

Max Verstappen shared his excitement for the upcoming race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchman stated that he was looking forward to the sprint weekend, mainly because Spa was his favorite track on the F1 calendar. The Red Bull driver also pointed out that it could be a wet race weekend, which could shake up the grid. He said (via Verstappen.com):

"I’m looking forward to the Sprint race in Belgium. It looks like it’s going to be quite a rainy weekend so we’ll see what impact that’ll have as it always makes it a bit more interesting and chaotic. Spa is of course my favourite track on the calendar so I’m looking forward to racing there and seeing the fans, it should be a fun weekend."

Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship with 281 points, while his teammate, Sergio Perez, is second with only 171 points.