Oscar Piastri might not replace Fernando Alonso at Alpine F1: Reports

Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin was supposed to make Oscar Piastri the rightful replacement at Alpine F1. If reports are to be believed, however, there might be another twist to the story. According to French publication AutoHebdo, Piastri appears to have signed a "pre-contract with another team" that could complicate things for Alpine.

According to the report, Alpine was planning to extend its contract with Alonso for the 2023 F1 season, but this abrupt announcement has pushed the team on the back foot. The report stated:

“When Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, we mentioned Piastri as a lead to succeed the German at Aston Martin. A few days later, it was on the side of Alpine that his name stood out the most, and rightly so. A member of the academy in 2020 and 2021 when he drove in F3 then in F2 (champion of both categories), the Australian has been Alpine’s reserve driver since this year.”

“Presented as the next generation, Oscar Piastri is wisely waiting for his moment to enter the great circus of F1. On the face of it, the Melbourne native is the most believable and logical lead for Laurent Rossi and his gang. Asked to wait for at least a year, Piastri never flinched, always respecting the choices of his leaders while waiting for his moment.”

“A moment that seems to have finally arrived, or not. According to our information, Oscar Piastri, who is of great interest to McLaren, has however already pre-committed with another team in the paddock, which would put Alpine in a bad position for future discussions.”

It will still take some time to unravel, but this might be a roadblock to Oscar Piastri becoming Fernando Alonso's replacement in Alpine.

Fernando Alonso on his decision to move to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso spoke about his decision to move to Aston Martin in a recent press release. He stressed the recent influx of personnel with a great pedigree and the kind of culture that the Silverstone-based outfit appears to exude on the paddock.

In the press release, Alonso said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence [Stroll] and Lance [Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.’’

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.’’

What does the future eventually hold for Alonso in F1? Also, who will replace him at Alpine F1? The silly season is going to be very interesting as we look for these answers.

