“Our story isn’t finished” - Lewis Hamilton hungrier than ever to fight and bring glory days back at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have finally signed a contract extension, keeping the seven-time world champion at the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.

The long-drawn contract negotiation saga between Hamilton and Mercedes had been the major storyline throughout the 2023 season. It has now come to a conclusion as the team announced a two-year extension for both Hamilton and George Russell ahead of the Italian GP.

The decade-long partnership between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will only strengthen as the former is hungrier for more success. Despite their recent doldrums, Hamilton is committed to working with the team to reach the victory lane.

"We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal." he was quoted by the Mercedes F1 team."Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team."

"We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback," he continued. "We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do."

The 38-year-old joined Mercedes back in 2013 and has ever since been a dominant force in F1. Hamilton has secured 82 victories and 78 pole positions during his time with the Brackley-based squad. During the last decade, he added six titles to his tally to become the most successful driver in the sport.

With the new deal, the team driver pairing will reach its 13th year by 2025. With the extension announced, a revitalized and reinvigorated Lewis Hamilton will lead the charge at Mercedes back to winning ways.

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will lead the team to more championship titles

Toto Wolff admitted that the contract extension was always a done deal, with a few formalities causing the extended delay. He hopes that the news will energize his entire squad.

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, George Russell (MercedesAMG F1)

"Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. It was always a formality that we would continue together – and it’s energising for us all to be confirming that publicly," Wolff said.

He further showered praises on the seven-time world champion, calling the veteran driver crucial to their journey back to the top.

"His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team. Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again," he added.

The team boss is also excited to continue their current pairing calling George Russell a leading light of his generation.