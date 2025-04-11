Penelope Kvyat features in Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet's latest IG post 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures on her social media, with some photos even featuring her daughter Penelope Kvyat. The Dutch driver is currently in the middle of a triple header in Bahrain after securing his first race win of the year in Japan last weekend when he romped home ahead of the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It was a weekend of celebration for Verstappen's family and friends as apart from the Dutch driver's Japanese GP victory, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet indulged in the festivities of her baby shower. The 36-year-old documented the joyous moments as she celebrated the occasion surrounded by her loved ones on Max Verstappen's yacht named "Unleash The Lion".

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, Piquet, the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. In some of the photos, Piquet's five-year-old daughter Penelope was also spotted enjoying the celebrations in her mermaid outfit.

Kelly Piquet shares Penelope with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who she dated from 2017 to 2019, and is set to welcome her first child with Max Verstappen in the coming weeks.

While there were some questions about whether the four-time F1 world champion would not be present at the childbirth due to racing commitments, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko hinted that it won't be the case.

Max Verstappen previews 2025 Bahrain GP this weekend

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that it had been tricky for them to get the RB21 balance, which has resulted in the Austrian team starting the race weekends slowly.

When asked about the slow start that Red Bull has gotten off to, Verstappen replied (via GPBlog):

"Sometimes the balance is just a little better and sometimes it's a little less. So far, we usually don't start well because the car is just super sensitive to the small changes we make and then you try to get through the weekend to make sure you at least have the right balance for qualifying."

"The practices are also there to try things out. Of course, you want to be fast and do well. But sometimes things need to be tested and understood first."

Talking about how there were different factors in play when it came to driving the car in simulator runs and actual on-track performance, Verstappen added:

"Sometimes it's better than in other weekends. I think the layout of the Suzuka circuit also didn't help with that. Because on the simulator, you can always slide a bit more naturally. But if that doesn't work in reality, you're more restricted."

Courtesy of their win in Japan, there has been optimism in Red Bull and Max Verstappen's camp regarding their chances of challenging McLaren for the race win at the Bahrain GP this weekend.

