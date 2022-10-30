Max Verstappen reckons Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers to race in F1 as he opened up on his relationship with the seven-time world champion.

In an interview with Dailymail, Verstappen was asked to share his views on Hamilton and his relationship with the Mercedes driver. Verstappen said that Hamilton does not use his name, alluding to a lack of relationship between the two. Nevertheless, Verstappen had no qualms admitting the greatness of Hamilton.

"People have told me that he doesn’t use my name. I was always taught that you have to respect what people have achieved in sport. I have no problem with what Lewis has achieved. He is one of the best ever."



The Red Bull driver also touched on the 'it's the car' narrative used to criticise what Lewis Hamilton has done in his career, saying that it's not the case.

Sure, having a strong car helps but you still have a teammate to beat and Lewis Hamilton was able to do that. Verstappen said:

He continued:

"I know it is not only the car he has been driving. That helps. We all know that, but you still have to beat your teammate, and Lewis has done that consistently. I think you have to acknowledge the person has done an amazing job as well."

Hamilton is winless on the season, ahead of the Mexican GP tonight (October 30).

Lewis Hamilton looking forward Mexico race

Lewis Hamilton will start the race in Mexico in P3. The Mercedes driver was pipped from the front row by his teammate George Russell and Max Verstappen.

However, with the last two races in Mexico having the winner come from P3, the Hamilton is quite optimistic about his chances. He said:

"I'm proud of the team - this is the best qualifying we've had all year. It just shows that you can never give up, and that perseverance is the way forward, so a big thank you to everybody here and back at the factory. In terms of the laps, they were pretty closely matched, but obviously when the first one is deleted, you have to make sure the second is completely clean."

He continued:

"There was still more performance in it, but it's great to be so close to the Red Bull cars after we have been chasing them each weekend this year. So, we will just keep pushing, and I'm pretty happy starting from P3. It's a long way down to Turn One"

Last season, Verstappen got the jump on Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at turn 1 in Mexico. The Mercedes driver could look to return the favor this time around.

