"Perez will probably be replaced next year" - Fans react to Christian Horner's comments about future Red Bull driver lineup

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently stated how there could be many drivers, apart from AlphaTauri drivers, who could replace Sergio Perez in his team, provided the Mexican did not perform well in the future. The Austrian-British team is known for being hard on its drivers, especially those who are unable to deliver expected performances.

Speaking to Speedcafe, Horner mentioned how there are drivers outside the Red Bull umbrella who could join the team in the future, saying:

“Checo’s contract runs until the end of next year. If he, if Checo delivers, we’ll keep going with Checo. If he doesn’t, for whatever reason, then it’s… but that won’t be just restricted to AlphaTauri drivers, because there’s an awful lot of drivers up and down the pit lane that would like to drive a Red Bull car.”

After Christian Horner's comments about Checo surfaced on social media platforms, many F1 fans reacted to them. While some pointed out how ruthless Red Bull is with their drivers, others discussed the possibility of other drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, and even Oscar Piastri joining the current world champions in the future.

Of course, Max Verstappen will most likely stay in the Austrian-British team for quite some time since the Dutchman has a contract until 2028 and fits perfectly into the team's brand.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on social media:

"Perez will probably be replaced next year if he has another stretch of poor results. RB is expecting a much tighter battle at the front next year and can’t afford to have an inconsistent 2nd driver who finishes 200 points behind Verstappen."

"I have a feeling it‘s going to be Piastri if Mclaren keep prioritizing Norris. Piastri’s contract runs out after 2024, and Piastri, with his calmness and composure, would really counter Verstappen’s style. Would be really similar to Senna and Prost."

"You don’t want to be that far away from your teammate" - Former F1 driver on Red Bull's Sergio Perez

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert recently shared his thoughts on the wide gap between Sergio Perez and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Speaking to OLBG, he underlined how "alarming" the situation is for the Mexican:

"It's alarming for Perez. You don’t want to be that far away from your teammate for sure. If I was Perez, I’d be worried and very uncomfortable. Verstappen is very happy with the situation because he’s not under pressure or being challenged in any way, but Red Bull know they’ll need someone that will be consistently at the top when the other teams get more competitive."

Though Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship while Max Verstappen is first, the points difference between them is humongous. The former only has 189 points, while the latter has 314 points.