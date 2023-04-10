Peter Windsor doubts Lewis Hamilton could win 8th F1 title 

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has doubts that seven-time world champion Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will win a record eighth world championship.

The Briton got tentalisingly close to an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi in 2021 but lost it on the last lap to Max Verstappen in controversial circumstances. Since then, he's yet to register a win or pole position and has been behind his younger teammate George Russell.

During his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor said:

"Had Abu Dhabi in 2021 finished behind the safety car, it would have been an emotional and amazing moment for Lewis Hamilton clinching that eighth world title, waving to the crowd as he did so. Will that opportunity ever come again? I doubt it.

"I very much doubt it. I love to see it, but I very much doubt it. I don't think it will. I don't see how it will because even if Mercedes have a great car, Lewis has got to beat Max and his teammate George with a couple of Ferrari drivers in there."

"Our cockpit is too close to the front" - Lewis Hamilton on his seating position

The Briton said that the W14 has a unique character, as he has sit closer to the front wheels in the cockpit compared to their rivals.

As per Sky Sports, he said:

"I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front tyres than all the other drivers; our cockpit is too close to the front. When you're driving, you feel like you're sitting on the front wheels, which is one of the worst feelings when you're driving a car - if you were driving your car back home and you pulled the wheels beneath your legs, you would not be happy when you're approaching the roundabout.

"What that does is it changes the attitude of the car and how you perceive its movement, and it makes it harder to predict compared to when you're sitting back, more in the center and it's just something I've really struggled with."

His former teammate Jenson Button said that Lewis Hamilton isn't fully confident with his car:

"He doesn't have that confidence to push the car. And these cars are tricky anyway, they're always on edge, especially in qualifying. And if he doesn't have that confidence, he's not able to get the maximum out of it."

Hopefully, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes can sort out their issues quickly and get back to the front of the field soon.

