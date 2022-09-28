Petronas signs a new multi-year deal with Mercedes F1 extending its title and technical partnership

Mercedes has signed a new multi-year deal with Petronas as the title and technical partner beyond the 2026 F1 season. The partnership has been announced to secure a future for the next big power unit regulations change in 2026. The two giants in their respective sectors have been together since Mercedes entered F1 in 2010 and have gone from strength to strength. In a press release by the team on its official website, it stated that,

"The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is delighted to announce today the renewal of the Title and Technical Partnership between the team and progressive energy group, PETRONAS from the 2026 season onwards. Not only will this renewal power the partnership towards two decades of success at the pinnacle of motorsport, but it also signals a commitment to a more sustainable future – and the determination to excel in the exciting technical challenge presented by the 2026 power unit regulations."

Mercedes team principal and CEO, Toto Wolff, was excited to announce the extension of the partnership. He admitted it was a bit unusual to release a partnership that begins in 4 years' time. He said,

“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time. This sends an important message: our team and PETRONAS are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come."

He further added that,

“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions™. We are excited to be racing into the future alongside PETRONAS, with the ambition to set the standard once again, in our on-track performance and by pioneering the transition of a global sports team to a net-zero future.”

PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik, was also happy. He expressed his optimism for the future partnership. He said,

“What you are witnessing today bears testimony to the shared conviction of both PETRONAS and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team: that the synergy and shared ambition of both parties will deliver a pathway to responsibly provide the sports and our customers with energy that is cleaner and more sustainable."

He further added that,

"Given the accumulated experience as a team over the last decade, and the technical capabilities and expertise sourced from our combined talents, PETRONAS looks forward to charting the next chapter with a focus on advanced sustainable fuel for Mercedes and its customer teams. Together with our partners, PETRONAS will keep pushing boundaries with our Fluid Technology Solutions™ through innovative offerings. At the heart of our efforts will be sustainability - as we all progress towards a lower-carbon future."

Mercedes and PETRONAS have had a successful partnership of more than a decade

Both the German and the Malaysian giants have had a successful relationship of more than a decade. Ever since Mercedes joined the sport, PETRONAS has been the partner since 2010. From there on, the team grown in size and strength and became a championship-winning juggernaut.

The partnership has lasted nearly 13 years. They have 8 constructor's championships, 7 driver's championships (6 with Lewis Hamilton, 1 with Nico Rosberg), and 115 Grand Prix wins that have demonstrated unprecedented success in F1.

